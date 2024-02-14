PHOTOS Ash Wednesday in Chicago

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a 40-day period of repentance for Western Christians.
Some Christians have ashes applied to their foreheads in the shape of a cross as an outward sign of their faith.
Churches throughout the Chicago area distributed ashes on Wednesday. Commuters also were able to receive ashes at some train stations, platforms and at O'Hare and Midway airports.
