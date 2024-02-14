The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Religion News Metro/State

PHOTOS Ash Wednesday in Chicago

Commuters were able to receive ashes Wednesday at some train stations, platforms and at O’Hare and Midway airports.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A commuter receives ashes Wednesday at Union Station from Bernadette Gibson, director of pastoral care at Old St. Patrick's Church.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a 40-day period of repentance for Western Christians.

Some Christians have ashes applied to their foreheads in the shape of a cross as an outward sign of their faith.

Churches throughout the Chicago area distributed ashes on Wednesday. Commuters also were able to receive ashes at some train stations, platforms and at O'Hare and Midway airports.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

