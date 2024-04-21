The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Crime News

Off-duty Chicago police officer shot to death two days before 31st birthday on Southwest Side: authorities

By  Mohammad Samra
   
SHARE Off-duty Chicago police officer shot to death two days before 31st birthday on Southwest Side: authorities
CPD-03.JPG

A Chicago police officer was killed on the Southwest Side overnight, according to officials.

Sun-Times file photo

A Chicago police officer was shot to death two days before his 31st birthday on the Southwest Side early Sunday, authorities said.

Just before 3 a.m., paramedics responded to the 3100 block of West 56th Street for an officer shot, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The officer, a 30-year-old man, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died due to his injuries, Supt. Larry Snelling told reporters outside of the University of Chicago Sunday morning.

The officer was heading home after his shift when he was shot multiple times, Snelling said. He worked for the department for six years.

“We lost one of our own today,” Snelling said. “He was just a great officer, great human being.”

He didn’t confirm that the shooting was the result of a carjacking but did say the officer’s vehicle was taken.

“These are senseless, senseless crimes that are taking the lives of our community members,” Snelling said.

Next Up In Crime
Woman found fatally stabbed in Ashburn home
Man killed, another critically wounded in South Chicago shooting
1 killed, 2 hurt in Dan Ryan Expressway shooting
Woman killed, man injured in West Garfield Park
Woman accused of killing, dismembering landlord takes stand in defense
A party, a cake — and then gunfire: Toddler and 7-year-old brother remain hospitalized after Back of Yards mass shooting
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I gave my keepsake ring to friend who now claims it was hers all along
She accepted the jewelry from her longtime BFF to provide strength during her cancer battle, but that turned out to be a lie as well.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Jennifer Tackett and her daughter, Coco Tackett-Kurth, participate in a guided discussion on racism and prejudice at Northwestern University.
Education
Talking to your kids about race can reduce bias, a Northwestern professor found
Psychologist Sylvia Perry studied conversations between white parents and their school-aged children to understand prejudice.
By Esther Yoon-Ji Kang
 
Chicago Daily News front page April 21, 1924
Chicago History
Chicago Daily News 100 years ago: County building scene of slaying
Father of Checker Taxi murder victim takes vengeance after delay in trial
By Sun-Times staff
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, April 21, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Miami Marlins v Chicago Cubs - Game Two
Cubs
Four-run sixth inning powers Cubs to doubleheader split vs. Marlins
Alexander Canario’s home run ignited a Cubs offense that found its groove late in a 5-3 victory in Game 2. The Marlins won the first game 3-2.
By Kyle Williams
 