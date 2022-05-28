The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Politics News City Hall

Paul Vallas to run for mayor, sources say

Sneed has learned the former CPS CEO — who has made previous unsuccessful bids for mayor and governor — plans to throw his hat in the ring next week.

Michael Sneed By Michael Sneed
   
SHARE Paul Vallas to run for mayor, sources say
Paul Vallas. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Paul Vallas

Rich Hein/Sun-Times

It’s Lightfoot hot foot time!

The race to unseat Mayor Lori Lightfoot is heating up.

Sneed has learned former Chicago Public Schools chief Paul Vallas plans to officially enter Chicago’s mayoral election next Wednesday.

Vallas, the city budget director under former mayor Richard M. Daley who has a government service resume a mile long, lost his bid for mayor in 2019, placing ninth out of 14 candidates with just over 5% of the vote.

A familiar voice in Illinois politics, Vallas also ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for governor of Illinois in 2002. He was CEO of CPS from 1995-2001 and later took top positions with school districts in Philadelphia and New Orleans.

Related

Vallas has only said he would make an announcement on whether he would run in the upcoming race by Memorial Day. But he has already given interviews about what he would do to fix problems in Chicago.

Vallas, who served recently as an unpaid adviser to the Fraternal Order of Police, which represents Chicago police officers, strongly advocates for the removal of Police Supt. David Brown, whom he believes is woefully unprepared for the job.

“Clearly something is wrong about Chicago,” Vallas told the Sun-Times last month, citing the city’s extraordinarily number of murders and carjackings.

Vallas said he wants to get the city back on track with his self-described “management capability and financial knowhow.”

FOP President John Catanzara has also said he plans to run for mayor, while mayoral critic Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) and State Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago) have officially thrown their hats into the ring.

Next Up In Politics
New York jumps in race to host 2024 Democratic National Convention: Big competition for Chicago
Disparities in COVID-19 vaccinations cost 255 lives in Chicago last year
Violence-reduction efforts are getting millions from the state — and must show results
Lightfoot preaches tough love, parental responsibility heading into Memorial Day weekend
CPS to tighten school security in wake of Texas school massacre, CEO says
Apple AirTags, touted as a way to find lost keys, purses, also are being used by stalkers
The Latest
Zac LaVine
Sports Saturday
Bulls position breakdowns: Guard Zach LaVine is in Klutch time
All signs point towards the Bulls and LaVine getting a deal done to make him a max player the next five years, but the unrestricted free agent wants to be wined and dined by other suitors just to hear what’s out there. That means there’s always a chance LaVine could stray.
By Joe Cowley
 
MLS_Salaries_Soccer.jpg
Chicago Fire
An optimistic and pessimistic view of the Fire
There are reasons to think the Fire can turn things around, but also stay on their slide.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Screen_Shot_2022_05_26_at_1.09.03_AM.png
Sports Saturday
Bet on it: Triple parlay for race day
Our ‘ace gearhead source’ talks motorsports and picks the winners for the Monaco Grand Prix, the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600.
By Rob Miech
 
Obit_Angell.jpg
Sports Saturday
Baseball quiz: The great Angell
The Hall of Fame baseball writer died at 101, and he left an ‘imprint that’s hard to overstate.’
By Bill Chuck
 
A memorial for victims of Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School is seen on May 27, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas.
Invest in children at early age to help end violence
I am calling on every police executive in the state of Illinois, our state legislators and other stakeholders to support robust investment in early education programs.
By Tom Weitzel
 