Ticked off at utility shutoffs, Willie Wilson says city should help people with their bills

Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson said Monday the city should create a “hardship program” to help needy residents pay utility bills and he called on Mayor Lori Lightfoot to scrap a tentative plan to renew the franchise agreement with ComEd.

Wilson, reacting to a report in the Sun-Times about an increase in shutoffs for nonpayment by electric and gas utilities, said the city’s assistance plan could be drawn from revenue it gets from new businesses.

He did not offer details, other than that people could pay the money back once they’re on solid financial footing. Revenue for the program could come from “2, 3, 5%” of money from new businesses in Chicago, he said.

“Citizens need a fair break,” he said. Wilson criticized elements of the proposed franchise agreement that he said could amount to “a slush fund” for the mayor.

Terms outlined for City Council members include a proposal for $520 million for hundreds of energy and equity community benefit programs. “Why don’t you just do something that’s going to help the citizens financially?” he said.

The Sun-Times reported that three organizations critical of utilities and their reliance on fossil fuels found that ComEd increased shutoffs for nonpayment by 27% for the first 10 months of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021, bringing the total to 225,827. They also cited Peoples Gas and Nicor Gas for sharp increases in shutoffs.

Wilson called on the utilities to restore service to all customers recently cut off and to stop disconnections for the winter. State regulations already limit utilities’ ability to stop service during freezing or extremely hot weather.

In criticizing the proposed ComEd franchise renewal, Wilson was agreeing with several alderpersons critical of the proposal and its timing, with some saying such a large decision should be left until after the next mayoral term begins.

