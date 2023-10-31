The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
President Joe Biden will visit Illinois Nov. 9 to tout White House agenda

Biden was last in Chicago on June 28, to deliver a speech on “Bidenomics” at the Old Post Office, and for political fundraising.

By  Lynn Sweet
   
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk out of the White House to host a Halloween event on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Joe Biden hits the Chicago area on Nov. 9 for a swing touting his White House agenda, with a likely fundraising event also on the schedule.

The details of the visit, confirmed by the White House, are still in the works. Members of the Illinois congressional delegation have been notified by the White House that the president will be making a visit on Nov. 9 to the Chicago area, without adding any other details.

Biden was in Chicago on June 28 to kick off his “Bidenomics” package of programs intended to boost the economy. While in Chicago that day, Biden also did major fundraising to benefit the Biden/Harris 2024 bid for a second term.

On Wednesday, Biden will head to a family farm in Minnesota to kick off a series of trips over the next two weeks to rural America to highlight how his Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act are helping rural economies.

The Minnesota stop also comes after Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., announced a 2024 presidential run, the first elected Democrat to try to deny Biden the nomination for a second term.

