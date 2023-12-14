The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Politics News Metro/State

Illinois NAACP president pushed to resign for alleged comments calling migrants ‘savages,’ rapists, burglars

Teresa Haley denies making the inflammatory comments about asylum-seekers apparently captured on video from a recent conference call of NAACP leaders.

By  Kade Heather
   
SHARE Illinois NAACP president pushed to resign for alleged comments calling migrants ‘savages,’ rapists, burglars
Teresa Haley, president of the Illinois NAACP, in 2021. Members of the civil rights organization are calling for Haley to step down after comments she made in a conference call about asylum-seekers sleeping on the streets of Chicago.

Teresa Haley, president of the Illinois NAACP, in 2021. Members of the civil rights organization are calling for Haley to step down after comments she made in a conference call about asylum-seekers sleeping on the streets of Chicago.

Sun-Times file photo

The president of the Illinois NAACP allegedly referred to migrants as “savages,” rapists and burglars during a recent conference call, prompting calls for her to resign and apologize.

Teresa Haley was protesting the government rushing to provide migrants with housing and other services as unhoused Black people have been disregarded, according to video of the meeting shared by former DuPage County NAACP President Patrick Watson.

“But these immigrants that come over here, they’ve been raping people, they’ve been breaking into homes. They’re like savages as well,” a woman Watson identified as Haley can be heard saying on the video.

Haley couldn’t be reached for comment. Calls made to the Illinois NAACP were not returned.

Reached by WLS-Ch. 7 while on vacation in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Haley denied making the statements and suggested the video was fabricated, noting, “with AI, anything is possible.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker called Haley’s comments about migrants “reprehensible” at an event earlier this week.

“I would hope that she would apologize for the remarks. I also think that people should recognize that immigrants to this country are all around us,” Pritzker said.

Watson resigned as president of the DuPage County NAACP on Tuesday, calling Haley’s comments “abhorrent.”

“I will remain allying with the communities abhorrent to Ms. Haley, mistaken in her words that advocating powerfully and effectively for the descendants of the formerly enslaved means to denigrate others struggling to find their way,” Watson said. He called on Haley to resign. “Those granted positions must not allow themselves to become agents of hate speech and divisiveness.”

Prior to the comments in question, Haley warned other Illinois cities to “get ready” for an influx of asylum-seekers, saying, “They’re up to 80,000 immigrants on the West Side of Chicago and the South Side.”

Nearly 26,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago since August 2022, and almost 14,000 remain in shelters, according to the city.

“People are even renting out abandoned buildings and allowing them to live up in there, and that’s inhumane because they don’t have the sewage, the plumbing, the draining, but to get them off the streets, they’re just housing them anywhere,” the woman identified as Haley said.

Related
Related

“Springfield, Peoria, Bloomington, Kankakee, just get ready if you declared yourself to be a safe haven or a safe place for immigrants to come because they are shopping around and the busloads are coming,” the woman warned.

Haley also serves as president of the NAACP Springfield branch. She is seeking election to the National NAACP Board of Directors.

Next Up In Politics
Supreme Court review of Indiana case could affect guilty verdicts in ComEd bribery trial, lawyers say
House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden as Republicans rally behind investigation
Former Ald. Ed Burke wielded power to ‘satisfy his own greed,’ prosecutor alleges in closing arguments
Shelved Brighton Park migrant camp cost city nearly $1 million
Thalia Hall loses Dusek’s, seeks to expand building
CTA boss says Yellow Line crash conditions are isolated, not systemwide
The Latest
Downers Grove North’s coach Jim Thomas talks to his players during a timeout against Curie.
High School Basketball
Analyzing the IHSA Class 4A boys high school basketball sectional assignments
The Illinois High School Association released its basketball sectional assignments Wednesday afternoon. Here’s a look at all the changes.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns
Bears
Bears predictions: Week 15 at Browns
The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ game Sunday in Cleveland:
By Patrick FinleyMark Potash, and 4 more
 
Police car lights are aglow at night.
Other Views
Sex trafficking of Black girls demands more attention
One in four Black girls will be sexually abused by age 18. Schools must give youth the knowledge and awareness not to fall prey to sex trafficking, a UIC professor writes.
By Natasha Crooks
 
Clockwise from upper left: Michael McClain, Anne Pramaggiore, Jay Doherty, John Hooker
ComEd bribery trial
Supreme Court review of Indiana case could affect guilty verdicts in ComEd bribery trial, lawyers say
The dispute is whether the federal bribery statute criminalizes only bribery, as opposed to also criminalizing so-called gratuities or rewards.
By Jon Seidel
 
Shoppers and sightseers in New York walk on 5th Avenue, Monday.
Business
Retail sales up 0.3% in November as Americans hit gas rather than brakes on spending
Many economists worry about how shoppers are paying for all the stuff as credit card balances and rates are at all-time highs.
By Anne D’Innocenzio | AP
 