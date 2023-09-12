The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Democratic National Convention organizers tell visiting Dems inclusion of city neighborhoods is a top priority

DNC interim executive director Kaitlin Fahey said involvement of the city’s diverse neighborhoods, a focal point in Chicago’s bid to land the convention, will continue to be a priority.

By  Tina Sfondeles
   
Convention chair Minyon Moore speaks to members of the Democratic National Committee on Tuesday at the United Center.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Democratic National Convention organizers on Tuesday reminded visiting state party heads that there’s a big push to include all 77 Chicago neighborhoods in the sprawling political convention that will take over the city next August.

At a Democratic National Convention Committee preview event inside a bare-floored United Center — the future site of the convention’s main programs — DNC interim executive director Kaitlin Fahey said involvement of the city’s diverse neighborhoods, a focal point in Chicago’s bid to land the convention, will continue to be a priority.

“We want to make sure to acknowledge the 77 neighborhoods that compose Chicago. It was a big part of our messaging and prioritization and value system during the big phase and something that we really continue to make a priority,” Fahey said. “And that is that we are a diverse and vibrant city, and we want to be thoughtful and include all 77 neighborhoods as we build this convention.”

Fahey told the Sun-Times the goal is to have “tangible results” when it comes to engaging with the city’s diverse neighborhoods, including a Tuesday lunch at Bronzeville Winery, where party heads could potentially book the site for convention events.

Organizers are conducting outreach to the city’s minority-owned service and event sector to ensure they’re aware of convention opportunities. DNC organizers have said the goal is to focus on the people, not the infrastructure this time around.

“We have so many diverse talented vendors available and it’s connecting those dots and creating those opportunities,” Fahey said after the event. “And then there will be more thought given to the ways that partners like the United Center, McCormick Place and the city aldermen are part of the conversations that are more thoughtful and engaged and proactive in it.”

The day’s preview for the state and territory Democratic Party chairs and their executive directors also included a “Taste of Chicago”-themed evening at Navy Pier, with catering from local restaurants on the West and South sides offering up another opportunity for Democrats to engage with local vendors.

merlin_115822618.jpg

Alex Hornbook, DNC Executive Director, hugs convention chair Minyon Moore at the United Center during a briefing for the Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC), Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Minyon Moore, the veteran political operative and Chicago native serving as chair of the convention, welcomed fellow Democrats during a very short program on the United Center floor with the words “Chicago DNC 2024” emblazoned in big letters on the jumbotron.

Minyon called Chicago her “hometown” — a home to her family, her church and where she does most of her volunteer work.

“This is a place to call home, and I am more than happy to serve as your chair of the 2024 convention to reelect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” Minyon said.

While the day’s events were intended to be more functional than political, Minyon, who served as political director in Clinton White House and as a senior adviser on Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, told state party chairs youth voter turnout will be imperative in next year’s presidential election.

“I believe that the young people will be the turning point in this election,” Minyon said.

Top Democratic fundraisers and donors are will also be in Chicago from Wednesday through Friday for the 2023 Biden Victory Fund Fall National Finance Committee retreat. Vice President Kamala Harris will attend a private reception for the Democratic National Committee on Wednesday.

