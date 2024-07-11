Johnson offers fiery defense of Joe Biden as convention planners say Chicago is ready for DNC

Mayor Brandon Johnson on Thursday offered a fiery, full-throated defense of President Joe Biden, questioning why there is even a debate between an incumbent president who has “shown up” for Chicago and a former resident who “has not accepted the results of the Civil War” and is “on trial for an attempted coup to overturn” the 2020 election.

During a news conference at Dyett High School to promote his summer jobs program, Johnson summarily dismissed the growing number of Democratic leaders and donors — including U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., his fellow Illinois Democrat, Rep. Brad Schneider, and Hollywood super-agent Ari Emanuel, brother of former Mayor Rahm Emanuel — that a debate-weakened Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket could drag down the entire ticket and cost Democrats any chance to retain control of the U.S. House and win control of the U.S. Senate.

“As far as the debate is concerned, I don’t even know why there’s a debate quite frankly. Do y’all know that the former President has been on trial for an attempted coup to overturn an election?...Do you understand how unprecedented that is?” Johnson said, his voice rising.

“He is being accused of being a part of attacking our government on January 6th ... He has made it very clear that he has not accepted the results of the Civil War and he wants a rematch. ... What are we debatin’ over? You can go with the person who has shown up for the people of this country, investing in cities across America or you can go with the person who does not to believe in democracy. The choice is clear: Biden-Harris.”

Tuesday night, Johnson was one of 200 mayors who participated in an hour-long call with Biden as the president continues to try and save his candidacy after a debate debacle. Afterward, Johnson wrote a letter to his supporters describing as “pretty fired up.”

The mayor said he came away from the conversation convinced that Biden is “ready, willing and able to take on and defeat Donald Trump” and would be “crisscrossing the country and campaigning relentlessly” to do just that.

He described Donald Trump as an “existential threat” to Chicago…our movement, our rights and our freedom ….and everything we hold dear here in Chicago.”

On Thursday, Johnson used his summer jobs announcement as a springboard to defend Biden.

“This president is committed to the type of investments that are needed to create more opportunities for young people. He’s given me his word. He’s shown up. His commitment to investing in our communities is real,” Johnson said.

“I’m confident because he’s the only person on the planet that has ever beat Donald Trump — I’m gonna go with the person who has a track record of winning — especially when they believe in the work that we’re doing.”

At the same time Johnson was defending Biden, his chief operating officer John Roberson was trying to reassure local residents, businesses and visitors — and push back on those he called “haters who don’t believe Chicago is ready” to host the Democratic National Convention, now just 48 days away.

President Joe Biden arrives for a meeting Thursday of the NATO-Ukraine Council during the 2024 North Atlantic Treaty Organization Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. NATO leaders are meeting in Washington this week for the annual summit to discuss future strategies and mark the 75th anniversary of the alliance’s founding. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Roberson was joined at the City Club of Chicago luncheon by Christy George, executive director of the Chicago Host Committee and Alex Hornbrook, executive director of the Democratic National Convention Committee.

“Let me be very clear and let me be very straightforward. The city Chicago is ready. Period,” Roberson said to applause.

“The city of Chicago is more prepared for the 2024 DNC than it was prepared for the 1996 DNC. And it is because of the lessons that we have learned. There is no city — not in the country. In the world — that has the depth of experience that has the infrastructure, that has the expertise in managing large-scale events like the city of Chicago.”

Roberson talked about the protesters certain to descend on Chicago to be heard about the war in Gaza, abortion and other issues.

“For a mayor that comes out of labor, that comes out of the movement — he embraces that. He encourages it. ... But we’re not gonna tolerate vandalism,” Roberson said.

You only worry, when you are not prepared, Roberson said. Chicago is “not worried because we are prepared,” he said. “We know that . . . because of our preparation and because of our training, that whatever protest is going to take place, we are going to be absolutely ready for it.

“There have been protests around Gaza … numbering in the thousands … at our local universities, Michigan Avenue. And yet, we were able to handle those expressions in a very orderly way. They did not result in destruction of property and didn’t result in loss of life.”

As mayor of the city that will host the Democratic National Convention, Johnson is in a political box.

He cannot afford to do anything but stand firmly behind Biden unless and until Biden himself decides to drop out.

But Johnson has also been openly disenchanted with the Biden administration’s response to the migrant crisis that has dominated the rookie mayor’s first year in office and put an incredible strain on city finances. Then, just this week, Johnson appealed to the federal government for more help to stop the bloodshed on Chicago streets.

After a Fourth of July weekend marred by more than 100 shootings, 19 of them fatal, Johnson said the feds must stop the flow of illegal guns and provide more money for victim support, as well as what he called “boots on the ground” such as violence interrupters.

“Remember the mass shooting that happened in Highland Park and all the services they got? That’s what we’re asking for. That’s all,” the mayor said Monday. “What other suburban places get around the country when mass shootings happen like that, we’re just simply saying that Chicago deserves that as well.”

Biden’s steadfast support of Israel in the war between Israel and Hamas has further complicated the relationship.

Johnson alienated Jewish leaders who have been among the president’s biggest backers by casting the tie-breaking vote for a non-binding City Council resolution demanding a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

Progressive, pro-Palestinian firebrands who are some of the mayor’s staunchest City Council supporters have denounced Biden as “Genocide Joe.”

Three months ago, an effort to remove Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) as Housing Committee chair for appearing at a City Hall rally where an American flag was burned to protest U.S. support for Israel was snuffed out after a private apology, a public forgiveness and a divided vote.