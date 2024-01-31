The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Politics DNC 2024 News

Battle to keep Trump off Illinois primary ballot moves to state court

Objectors asked the court to move quickly and are hoping it will hear arguments as soon as Monday.

By  Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Battle to keep Trump off Illinois primary ballot moves to state court
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks alongside supporters, campaign staff and family members during his primary night rally at the Sheraton on Jan. 23, 2024 in Nashua, New Hampshire. Trump was joined by (L-R) Vivek Ramaswamy, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and Eric Trump. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776092942

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks alongside supporters, campaign staff and family members during his primary night rally at the Sheraton on Jan. 23, 2024 in Nashua, New Hampshire. Trump was joined by Vivek Ramaswamy, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-SC, and Eric Trump.

Alex Wong/Getty

A bid to block former President Donald Trump from Illinois’ March 19 primary ballot has moved to state court, where challengers to the likely 2024 Republican nominee are hoping to move quickly in a case expected to make its way to the state’s Supreme Court. 

The State Board of Elections unanimously voted Tuesday to reject the challenge to Trump’s candidacy , setting the stage for the court battle.

A group of objectors went on to file a petition for judicial review in Cook County Circuit Court later Tuesday, insisting that Trump should be barred from the ballot “for having engaged in insurrection having previously sworn an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution.”

Related

The state election board rejected the challenge on the grounds that the panel lacked statutory authority to determine whether Trump violated the 14th Amendment, which prohibits insurrectionists from seeking public office. 

The new lawsuit says that decision should be reversed because it “has no basis in law or logic.” And even if the state board does lack authority, the lawsuit insists that “this court certainly does not.” 

The objectors are asking the state court to move quickly, writing in a motion that “it is highly likely that the case will ultimately be resolved by the Illinois Supreme Court.” 

They asked to appear before the court for arguments as soon as Monday. 

Related

Free Speech for People is representing the five Illinois voters who object to Trump’s candidacy in the matter. 

Before Tuesday’s decision by the state elections board, Illinois was among 13 states with pending objections to Trump’s candidacy based on the 14th Amendment clause, according to the non-profit, non-partisan legal analysis group Lawfare.

Two other states, Colorado and Maine, opted to remove Trump from their ballots.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruling justifying that move is now under review by the U.S. Supreme Court, which will hear arguments on Feb. 8. A Maine court has returned that case to the state’s secretary of state with orders to make a new determination on Trump’s ballot eligibility once the U.S. Supreme Court rules on the Colorado case.

On his social media platform, Trump praised Tuesday’s unanimous ruling by the Illinois board.

“Thank you to the Illinois State Board of Elections for ruling 8-0 in protecting the Citizens of our Country from the Radical Left Lunatics who are trying to destroy it,” Trump wrote.

Contributing: Dave McKinney

Next Up In Politics
Former City Hall insider William Mahon gets 18 months in prison for his role in crooked Bridgeport bank scandal
After three deaths in two years, Chicago officials are told to stop sending firefighters alone into burning buildings
Chicago and Cook County are looking for election judges. Why not step up?
Can the world be watching? Abortion rights, LGBTQ+ activists want delegates to see them during Democratic Convention protest
Marriott, Hyatt hotels at McCormick Place to be official Democratic convention headquarters
DNC launches neighborhood ambassadors program to recruit volunteers throughout city
The Latest
Luke Teri holds the biggest shed antler the Teri family has found so far. Provided by Matt Teri
Sports
Shed of the Week begins
The Teri family, of Darien, made their first shed hunt of the season memorable last Saturday. It’s that time of year.
By Dale Bowman
 
Nico Parker stars as shy teenager Doris in “Suncoast.”
Movies and TV
‘Suncoast’ a moving, indie-style drama about a teen dealing with family turmoil
Nico Parker delivers an utterly real performance as Doris, whose brother is in hospice and whose mother is overwhelmed.
By Richard Roeper
 
Red Delicious apples are the healthiest from an antioxidant standpoint, Crumble Smith says. The darker the color of the apple, the richer it’ll be in antioxidants. Antioxidants help neutralize the free radicals in our bodies which, when imbalanced, can cause cell damage and lead to disease.
Taste
Best apples to eat? Healthiest varieties from green to red and everything in between
Apples are packed with vitamins and minerals and are an important part of a healthy diet, just like other fruits.
By Clare Mulroy | USA Today
 
merlin-115198530.jpg
News
CPD Supt. Larry Snelling addresses public safety concerns at West Side meeting of oversight panel
Nineteen of 25 homicides in 2024 have been cleared by CPD, the chief says at a meeting of the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability, where questions of open cases and youth violence were raised.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
90
City Hall
After three deaths in two years, Chicago officials are told to stop sending firefighters alone into burning buildings
An inspection by Illinois OSHA found that a hose on rookie firefighter MaShawn Plummer’s breathing equipment tore in two places while he was alone in a burning apartment building in Belmont Cragin in December 2021.
By Sophie Sherry
 