Elections

10/31/2018, 09:33am

Illinois House 77th District Republican Nominee: Anthony Airdo

BySun-Times Editorial Board

In the 77th Illinois House district, Republican nominee Anthony Airdo is challenging Democratic incumbent Kathleen Willis.

The Chicago Sun-Times sent all candidates seeking party nominations in the Illinois Senate a list of questions to find out their views on a range of important issues facing the state of Illinois.

Airdo did not return a completed questionnaire, but watch the video above to know why he is seeking office.

Sun-Times Editorial Board