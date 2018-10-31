Illinois House 77th District Republican Nominee: Anthony Airdo

In the 77th Illinois House district, Republican nominee Anthony Airdo is challenging Democratic incumbent Kathleen Willis.

The Chicago Sun-Times sent all candidates seeking party nominations in the Illinois Senate a list of questions to find out their views on a range of important issues facing the state of Illinois.

Airdo did not return a completed questionnaire, but watch the video above to know why he is seeking office.

