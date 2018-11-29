Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Nov. 29

Today is the last day of the Legislature’s fall session.

Here’s what happened yesterday:

Here’s a look at political events scheduled for Thursday Nov. 29 in Chicago and Illinois.

3 p.p. CST — Mayor Emanuel and CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson will speak at the Washington Post Live: Education in America event discussing the state of education in America.

and will speak at the Washington Post Live: Education in America event discussing the state of education in America. 3 p.m. – (WILLOWBROOK) U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski and Willowbrook Mayor Frank Trilla attend an EPA open house about the Willowbrook Sterigenics facility and EtO emissions. Until 6 p.m., followed by a community forum from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Ashton Place Banquets, 341 W. 75th St.

