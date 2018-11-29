Today is the last day of the Legislature’s fall session.
Here’s what happened yesterday:
- Gov. Bruce Rauner‘s veto of a bill that banned the sale of tobacco to those younger than 21 still stands.
- The House did succeed in overriding a veto of legislation that sets a 90-day deadline for local police officials to take action on paperwork for immigrant crime victims to apply for visas to stay in the country.
- Booted from office, Sessions still in step with Trump’s views on Chicago crime
- Pelosi clinches speaker nomination; needs to find more votes by Jan. 3
- Bill Daley opens door to commuter tax to help fund pensions
- Casino gambler Cochran rolls dice, betting he won’t be 35th convicted alderman
Here’s a look at political events scheduled for Thursday Nov. 29 in Chicago and Illinois.
- 3 p.p. CST — Mayor Emanuel and CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson will speak at the Washington Post Live: Education in America event discussing the state of education in America.
- 3 p.m. – (WILLOWBROOK) U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski and Willowbrook Mayor Frank Trilla attend an EPA open house about the Willowbrook Sterigenics facility and EtO emissions. Until 6 p.m., followed by a community forum from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Ashton Place Banquets, 341 W. 75th St.
