The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Recipes Taste

Menu Planner: Make it a special day with red wine vinegar and herb-marinated beef steak

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
SHARE Menu Planner: Make it a special day with red wine vinegar and herb-marinated beef steak
Red Wine Herb-Marinated Beef Steak

Red wine vinegar and herb-marinated beef steak offers a tasty and hearty meal, fit for any occasion.

Cattlemen’s Beef Board

Red wine vinegar and herb-marinated beef steak

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes; marinating time: 6 hours to overnight

Cooking time: 16 to 22 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/4 cup water

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 (16-ounce) boneless beef ribeye steaks

Combine vinegar, water, oil, garlic, thyme and red pepper in a small bowl. Place beef steaks and marinade in a food-safe plastic bag; close bag securely and turn steak to coat. Marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally.

Heat large, nonstick skillet over medium heat. Remove steaks from bag; discard marinade. Place steaks in skillet; cook 16 to 22 minutes for medium-rare doneness, turning occasionally. (Do not overcook.) Carve steaks into thin slices.

Per serving: 136 calories, 19 grams protein, 6 grams fat (41% calories from fat), 2.3 grams saturated fat, no carbohydrate, 60 milligrams cholesterol, 40 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.

Turkey vegetable soup

Makes 8 cups

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 6 hours on low

INGREDIENTS

1 to 1 1/4 pounds ground turkey breast

2 ribs celery, sliced (about 1 cup)

1 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup shredded carrots

2 1/2 cups no-salt-added tomato juice

1 (14-ounce) can unsalted chicken broth

2 cups frozen cut green beans

1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms

1 medium tomato, chopped

2 teaspoons reduced-sodium Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon coarse salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 bay leaf

Heat a large, nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray on medium. Add turkey, celery, onion and carrots; cook 10 minutes or until turkey is no longer pink and vegetables are softened. Add mixture to 4-quart or larger slow cooker. Add tomato juice, broth, beans, mushrooms, tomato, Worcestershire sauce, basil, oregano, salt, pepper, garlic powder and bay leaf. Mix well. Cover and cook on low 6 hours. Remove and discard bay leaf before serving.

NOTE: Thin soup with additional broth or water if desired.

Per cup: 124 calories, 13 grams protein, 4 grams fat (28% calories from fat), no saturated fat, 10 grams carbohydrate, 33 milligrams cholesterol, 372 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Fettuccine with chicken, goat cheese and spinach

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Cooking time: about 20 minutes, plus pasta; standing time: 2 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 cup dry white wine

2 small shallots, minced

5 ounces goat cheese, crumbled and at room temperature

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon black pepper, divided

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 pound chicken tenders, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 (5- to 6-ounce) package baby spinach

9 ounces refrigerated fettuccine

2 tablespoons minced fresh basil

In a small saucepan, combine wine and shallots. Bring to a boil on medium-high; reduce liquid by half in 5 to 7 minutes. Whisk in the goat cheese until smooth; season with half the salt and black pepper and all of the red pepper. Set aside. Meanwhile, heat half the oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium. Add chicken; cook 5 minutes on each side or until browned. Remove from skillet; cover with foil and let stand 2 minutes. To skillet, add remaining oil. Add spinach; cook, turning with tongs, 2 minutes or until wilted. Cook pasta according to package directions, reserving 1/2 cup cooking water; drain and place pasta in a large bowl. Add goat cheese sauce, spinach and chicken with any juices. Add reserved cooking water until the sauce is the desired consistency. Stir in remaining salt and pepper; serve, topped with the basil.

Per serving: 375 calories, 29 grams protein, 16 grams fat (38% calories from fat), 6.9 grams saturated fat, 26 grams carbohydrate, 80 milligrams cholesterol, 390 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Oven-baked fajitas

Heat oven to 400 degrees. In a 9- by 13-inch baking dish, combine 2 tablespoons canola oil, 2 teaspoons chili powder, 2 teaspoons ground cumin and 1 teaspoon coarse salt; mix well. Add 1 (14 1/2-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, 1 medium green bell pepper and 1 medium red bell pepper cut into thin strips, and 1 thinly sliced onion. Mix well. Bake, uncovered, for 15 minutes. Stir in 2 cups cooked (leftover) beef, cut into strips. Bake 10 more minutes. Serve beef mixture wrapped in warm whole-grain tortillas.

Southwestern baked potatoes

Scrub, pierce and microwave 4 (8-ounce) baking potatoes 10 to 12 minutes on high (100% power) or until almost tender. Wrap potatoes in paper towels and then in a terry towel for 5 minutes (to absorb moisture). Meanwhile, heat 2 teaspoons canola oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium. Add 1 medium chopped onion and cook 10 minutes or until golden. Add 2 teaspoons cumin and 1 clove minced garlic; cook 1 minute. Add 2 cups mild salsa and 1 (15-ounce) can rinsed reduced-sodium black beans; cook 5 minutes. To serve, split potatoes and divide bean mixture among them. Top with chopped cilantro and plain yogurt. Serve with deli coleslaw and whole-grain rolls.

Mexican flatbread pizza

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Place 4 flatbreads (label may say flatbread wraps) on an ungreased cookie sheet. Spread 1 tablespoon salsa over each flatbread. Divide and sprinkle evenly 1 cup shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese blend and 1/2 cup sliced black olives over the flatbreads. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until cheese is melted and bread is crisp. Sprinkle pizzas with 1 cup quartered cherry tomatoes; top with avocado slices. Serve with carrot sticks.

Next Up In Recipes
Soy-marinated salmon adds a nice seafood twist to bahn mi
Menu Planner: Treat the kids to their favorite spaghetti and meatballs
Farro a great option for your next risotto craving
Menu Planner: Go meatless with black bean soup
Flavorful carnitas are ideal for weeknight dinner or weekend gatherings
Complement a wholesome meal with lemon-mint sugar snap peas
The Latest
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, June 11, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Reds Cubs Baseball
Cubs
Cubs getting creative filling in for injured second baseman Nico Hoerner
The Cubs are deciding whether or not to put Hoerner on the 10-day IL with a fracture in his right hand.
By Maddie Lee
 
Bears tight end Marcedes Lewis blocks against the Lions during a game in 2023 in Detroit.
Bears
Bears sign veteran TE Marcedes Lewis
Lewis played for the Bears last season and caught four passes for 29 yards and a touchdown, but his biggest value was as a blocker. This will be his 19th NFL season.
By Mark Potash
 
Screen Shot 2024-06-10 at 6.51.43 PM.png
Movies and TV
Oscar-winning director William Friedkin honored with street naming near Senn High School
The director of ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘The French Connection’ graduated from the North Side school in 1953, but the rhythms and stories of Chicago fueled his film tales long after he left the city for Hollywood.
By Violet Miller
 
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark walks off of the court after a game against the Connecticut Sun
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Costabile: It's not a popularity contest: Caitlin Clark isn't worthy yet of spot on Olympic roster
The guard pool too deep for rookie to replace veteran on the talented U.S. women’s basketball roster.
By Annie Costabile
 