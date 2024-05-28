Menu Planner: Go meatless with black bean soup

Black bean soup

Go meatless: In a large saucepan on medium low heat, combine 2 (15-ounce) cans reduced-sodium black beans with liquid, 2 1/2 cups vegetable broth and 1 to 3 teaspoons minced canned chipotle chiles in adobo sauce; bring to a simmer.

Cook 5 to 7 minutes or until beans begin to break down. Process half of soup in blender until smooth, about 1 minute. Return soup to pan and return to a brief simmer. Off heat, stir in 1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt and adjust consistency with additional hot broth as needed.

Season with coarse salt and pepper to taste. Serve with lime wedges. (Adapted from “Beans and Grains,” America’s Test Kitchen, americastestkitchen.com.)

Pair the soup with grilled cheese sandwiches. Serve with a romaine salad topped with sliced hard-boiled eggs.

Glazed lamb chops

Makes 18 rib chops

Preparation time: 15 minutes; marinating time: 2 hours

Cooking time: about 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

3/4 cup dry red wine

1/3 cup orange juice

4 cloves garlic, minced

4 shallots, minced

2 tablespoons minced fresh rosemary

1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano

3 tablespoons olive oil

18 (2- to 3-ounce) lamb rib chops

1 teaspoon coarse salt

1 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons honey

Whisk together wine, juice, garlic, shallots, rosemary, oregano and oil. Reserve 1/4 cup. Pour remaining marinade into resealable plastic bag; add lamb chops. Chill 2 hours. Remove chops from marinade; discard marinade. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place chops on rack of roasting pan coated with cooking spray. Stir together reserved 1/4 cup marinade and the honey. Broil chops 3 inches from heat for 5 minutes on each side or to desired doneness, basting with honey mixture after 3 minutes.

Per chop: 77 calories, 9 grams protein, 3 grams fat (40% calories from fat), 1.1 grams saturated fat, 2 grams carbohydrate, 29 milligrams cholesterol, 132 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.

Fettucine with peppers and sausage

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 25 minutes, plus pasta

INGREDIENTS

12 ounces fettucine

12 ounces hot or sweet Italian turkey or other sausage, casings removed

2 large red, yellow or orange bell peppers, cut into strips

2 medium onions, thinly sliced

2 large cloves garlic, minced

2 cups dry white wine

1/8 teaspoon coarse salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Cook pasta according to directions; drain. Meanwhile, in a large, nonstick skillet, cook sausage on medium-high for 5 minutes or until light brown, breaking up clumps. Reduce heat to medium. Add peppers, onion and garlic and cook 12 minutes or until softened. Add wine; simmer 6 minutes or until liquid is slightly reduced. Add cooked pasta to skillet; toss to combine. Season with the salt and pepper.

Per serving: 361 calories, 16 grams protein, 6 grams fat (16% calories from fat), 1.7 grams saturated fat, 50 grams carbohydrate, 48 milligrams cholesterol, 461 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.5.

Almond-crusted pork with mango relish

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 to 25 minutes; standing time: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 large mangos, peeled, pitted and diced

1/4 cup minced red onion

1/4 cup minced red bell pepper

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon chopped fresh mint

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

3/4 cup finely chopped toasted almonds, divided

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

2 (1-pound) pork tenderloins

1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Arugula for garnish

In a medium bowl, combine mangos, onion, bell pepper, vinegar, mint and half the salt and pepper; set aside. Heat oven to 450 degrees. In a shallow container, mix together 1/2 cup almonds, brown sugar, cumin, coriander and cinnamon. Brush pork with oil; season with remaining salt and pepper. Roll tenderloins in almond mixture; place on a foil-lined rimmed baking pan. Drizzle with olive oil. Roast pork 20 to 25 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees. Let stand 5 minutes. Place on serving platter. Top with mango mixture and remaining almonds; garnish with arugula as you serve.

Per serving: 359 calories, 33 grams protein, 15 grams fat (36% calories from fat), 2.4 grams saturated fat, 25 grams carbohydrate, 82 milligrams cholesterol, 228 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.