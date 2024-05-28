The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Recipes Taste

Menu Planner: Go meatless with black bean soup

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
SHARE Menu Planner: Go meatless with black bean soup
102508. Help yourself to five-ingredient black bean soup. | Nina Gallant/America's Test Kitchen

Serve up a bowl of five-ingredient black bean soup at your next meal.

Nina Gallant/America’s Test Kitchen

Black bean soup

Go meatless: In a large saucepan on medium low heat, combine 2 (15-ounce) cans reduced-sodium black beans with liquid, 2 1/2 cups vegetable broth and 1 to 3 teaspoons minced canned chipotle chiles in adobo sauce; bring to a simmer.

Cook 5 to 7 minutes or until beans begin to break down. Process half of soup in blender until smooth, about 1 minute. Return soup to pan and return to a brief simmer. Off heat, stir in 1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt and adjust consistency with additional hot broth as needed.

Season with coarse salt and pepper to taste. Serve with lime wedges. (Adapted from “Beans and Grains,” America’s Test Kitchen, americastestkitchen.com.)

Pair the soup with grilled cheese sandwiches. Serve with a romaine salad topped with sliced hard-boiled eggs.

Glazed lamb chops

Makes 18 rib chops

Preparation time: 15 minutes; marinating time: 2 hours

Cooking time: about 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

3/4 cup dry red wine

1/3 cup orange juice

4 cloves garlic, minced

4 shallots, minced

2 tablespoons minced fresh rosemary

1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano

3 tablespoons olive oil

18 (2- to 3-ounce) lamb rib chops

1 teaspoon coarse salt

1 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons honey

Whisk together wine, juice, garlic, shallots, rosemary, oregano and oil. Reserve 1/4 cup. Pour remaining marinade into resealable plastic bag; add lamb chops. Chill 2 hours. Remove chops from marinade; discard marinade. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place chops on rack of roasting pan coated with cooking spray. Stir together reserved 1/4 cup marinade and the honey. Broil chops 3 inches from heat for 5 minutes on each side or to desired doneness, basting with honey mixture after 3 minutes.

Per chop: 77 calories, 9 grams protein, 3 grams fat (40% calories from fat), 1.1 grams saturated fat, 2 grams carbohydrate, 29 milligrams cholesterol, 132 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.

Fettucine with peppers and sausage

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 25 minutes, plus pasta

INGREDIENTS

12 ounces fettucine

12 ounces hot or sweet Italian turkey or other sausage, casings removed

2 large red, yellow or orange bell peppers, cut into strips

2 medium onions, thinly sliced

2 large cloves garlic, minced

2 cups dry white wine

1/8 teaspoon coarse salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Cook pasta according to directions; drain. Meanwhile, in a large, nonstick skillet, cook sausage on medium-high for 5 minutes or until light brown, breaking up clumps. Reduce heat to medium. Add peppers, onion and garlic and cook 12 minutes or until softened. Add wine; simmer 6 minutes or until liquid is slightly reduced. Add cooked pasta to skillet; toss to combine. Season with the salt and pepper.

Per serving: 361 calories, 16 grams protein, 6 grams fat (16% calories from fat), 1.7 grams saturated fat, 50 grams carbohydrate, 48 milligrams cholesterol, 461 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.5.

Almond-crusted pork with mango relish

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 to 25 minutes; standing time: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 large mangos, peeled, pitted and diced

1/4 cup minced red onion

1/4 cup minced red bell pepper

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon chopped fresh mint

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

3/4 cup finely chopped toasted almonds, divided

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

2 (1-pound) pork tenderloins

1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Arugula for garnish

In a medium bowl, combine mangos, onion, bell pepper, vinegar, mint and half the salt and pepper; set aside. Heat oven to 450 degrees. In a shallow container, mix together 1/2 cup almonds, brown sugar, cumin, coriander and cinnamon. Brush pork with oil; season with remaining salt and pepper. Roll tenderloins in almond mixture; place on a foil-lined rimmed baking pan. Drizzle with olive oil. Roast pork 20 to 25 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees. Let stand 5 minutes. Place on serving platter. Top with mango mixture and remaining almonds; garnish with arugula as you serve.

Per serving: 359 calories, 33 grams protein, 15 grams fat (36% calories from fat), 2.4 grams saturated fat, 25 grams carbohydrate, 82 milligrams cholesterol, 228 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Next Up In Recipes
Flavorful carnitas are ideal for weeknight dinner or weekend gatherings
Complement a wholesome meal with lemon-mint sugar snap peas
Asparagus and quinoa salad gets a boost from lemon and fresh herbs
Menu planner: Save some money and make beef, bean and corn quesadillas
Menu Planner: Treat your family to lemon cheesecake cupcakes
Menu Planner: Treat yourself to marinated lamb chops
The Latest
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, May 31, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, May 28, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Bill Walton
Sports Media
Bill Walton, Hall of Fame player who became a colorful, enthusiastic broadcaster, dies at 71
Walton starred for John Wooden’s UCLA Bruins before becoming a Hall of Famer and one of the biggest stars in basketball broadcasting.
By Tim Reynolds | Associated Press
 
LSDCONSTRUCTION-052824-1.jpg
Transportation
Partial closures of DuSable Lake Shore Drive begin for pavement repairs
Three southbound lanes from Irving Park Road to La Salle Drive were closed from 7 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation. Other sections of the roadway will also be closed through the week.
By Jake Wittich | For the Sun-Times
 
400 Sheridan Road Winnetka.png
Crime
Attempted car theft in Winnetka ends in shootout, police say
Police say three thieves attempting to steal a Ferrari and Range Rover early Monday were confronted by the owner. The thieves fired at the owner, who returned fire. The thieves fled. No arrests have been made.
By Jake Wittich | For the Sun-Times
 