Menu Planner: Treat the kids to their favorite spaghetti and meatballs

Spaghetti and meatballs

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine 1 pound 95% lean ground beef, 1/2 cup soft breadcrumbs, 1 egg, 1/4 teaspoon onion powder, 1 clove minced garlic, 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper; mix lightly but thoroughly.

Shape into 12 (2-inch) meatballs. Place on rack in broiler pan. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees.

Meanwhile, cook 8 ounces spaghetti according to package directions; drain.

Combine the cooked meatballs and 1 (24- to 26-ounce) jar any red pasta sauce in a large saucepan; heat through, stirring occasionally. Serve over spaghetti.

Add a chopped lettuce and Italian bread. Let the kids make refrigerated ready-to-bake brownies for dessert.

Fruit tarts

Makes 10 tarts

Preparation time: less than 15 minutes

Cooking time: 9 to 13 minutes; cooling time: 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 (15-ounce) package refrigerated pie crusts

5 cups fresh berries (such as blueberries, raspberries or sliced medium strawberries)

1 (16-ounce) jar strawberry glaze

Light whipped cream

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Unfold crusts; press out fold lines. With 4-inch round cutter, cut 5 rounds from each crust. Fit rounds over backs of ungreased muffin cups. Pinch 5 equally spaced pleats around sides of each cup. Prick each pastry cup generously with a fork. Bake 9 to 13 minutes or until light golden brown. Cool 30 minutes or until completely cooled. (Remove from muffin cups to cool.) Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine fruit and glaze; stir gently to mix. Refrigerate 30 minutes or until thoroughly chilled. Just before serving, spoon 1/2 cup fruit mixture into each cooled tart crust. Garnish with whipped cream and serve immediately.

Per tart: 242 calories, 2 grams protein, 9 grams fat (32% calories from fat), 3.7 grams saturated fat, 41 grams carbohydrate, 7 milligrams cholesterol, 253 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.

Fusilli vegetable toss

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: pasta; chilling time: 2 hours

INGREDIENTS

3 cups fusilli pasta

1 cup fresh broccoli florets

1 cup shredded carrots

1 (14-ounce) can water-packed quartered artichoke hearts, drained

1 cup halved grape tomatoes

4 green onions, sliced

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon dried basil

1/4 cup Italian Parmesan dressing

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese for garnish

Cook fusilli according to directions. One minute before pasta is done, add broccoli and carrots and cook 1 minute; drain. Rinse with cold water; drain. Return to pot and stir in artichoke hearts, tomatoes, green onions, oregano and basil. Add dressing; toss to coat. Cover and chill 2 hours. Sprinkle with Parmesan and serve cold.

Per serving: 267 calories, 9 grams protein, 4 grams fat (14% calories from fat), 0.7 gram saturated fat, 48 grams carbohydrate, 2 milligrams cholesterol, 265 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.

Baked snapper and tomato-orange sauce

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes

INGREDIENTS

3 cups chopped red tomatoes (about 2 pounds)

2 cups chopped yellow tomatoes (about 1 1/2 pounds)

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/4 cup dry white wine

1 teaspoon grated orange zest

1/4 cup fresh orange juice

2 cloves garlic, minced

4 (6-ounce) red snapper fillets (or grouper or other firm white fish)

Olive oil cooking spray

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Combine red and yellow tomatoes, onion, wine, orange zest, juice and garlic in an 11-by-7-inch baking dish. Bake 20 minutes. Arrange fish on top of tomato mixture; coat fish with olive oil cooking spray. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cover with foil; bake 20 minutes or until fish is opaque throughout. Spoon sauce over fish and serve immediately.

Per serving: 245 calories, 37 grams protein, 3 grams fat (11% calories from fat), 0.6 gram saturated fat, 17 grams carbohydrate, 60 milligrams cholesterol, 211 milligrams sodium, 5 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Grilled chicken breasts

Use your favorite spice rub to boost the flavor. Serve with herb-roasted potatoes: Heat oven to 425 degrees. Cut 2 pounds medium new potatoes into 1/2-inch wedges; place in large bowl. Pour 2 tablespoons olive oil over potatoes; toss. In a small bowl, blend 2 cloves pressed garlic, 1 teaspoon coarse salt, 1 teaspoon cumin, 1/2 teaspoon paprika, 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano and 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper; sprinkle over potatoes and toss to coat. Spread potatoes evenly on a foil-lined, rimmed shallow baking pan coated with cooking spray. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until tender. Add steamed fresh asparagus and dinner rolls.

Cobb salad

In a large bowl, toss 12 cups torn romaine with 1/3 cup reduced-fat blue cheese dressing; divide among 4 dinner plates. Divide and arrange 2 cups diced cooked chicken, 2 slices cooked and crumbled bacon and 3 seeded and chopped medium tomatoes among the plates. Top each salad with 1 to 2 tablespoons more blue cheese dressing. Serve immediately with any bean soup and crackers.

TIP: To make your own reduced-fat blue cheese dressing: Whisk together 1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese, 2 tablespoons reduced-fat sour cream and 2 tablespoons low-fat mayonnaise. Stir in 1/4 cup buttermilk, 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar, 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley and 1 tablespoon sliced green onion. Season with coarse salt and pepper to taste.

Beany sloppy joes

In a large skillet, combine 1 (15-ounce) can rinsed and drained black-eyed peas, 1 (15-ounce) can rinsed and drained kidney beans, 1 1/2 cups marinara sauce, 1/2 cup frozen cut green beans, 1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper, 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce, 2 teaspoons red wine vinegar and 1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder; mix well. Bring to a boil on medium-high. Reduce heat to low, partially cover and simmer 12 minutes or until peppers are tender. Spoon onto toasted whole-grain hamburger buns.