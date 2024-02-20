The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Feb. 21 Menu planner: Slow cooker American lamb ragu with rigatoni is worth the wait

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
Chicken With 40 Cloves of Garlic

Add enough vinegar to brighten the flavor when you make slow cooker American lamb ragu with rigatoni.

America’s Test Kitchen/Joe Keller

Slow cooker American lamb ragu with rigatoni

Makes 10 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 6 hours on high, or 9 to 10 hours on low

INGREDIENTS

1 (28-ounce) can no-salt-added whole peeled tomatoes, with liquid

1 cup dry red wine

1 large yellow onion, finely diced

1/4 cup tomato paste

1/4 cup fresh oregano leaves (or 3 teaspoons dried)

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried red chile flakes

1 3-pound boneless lamb shoulder roast, halved (see Note)

2 1/2 teaspoons coarse salt

1 to 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 pound dried rigaton

Parmesan cheese for grating

In a 4- to 6-quart slow cooker, combine tomatoes, wine, onion, tomato paste, oregano, garlic and chile flakes. Season roast with salt; nestle it in the tomato mixture. Cover and cook until the meat is tender and can easily be pulled apart, about 6 hours on high or 9 to 10 hours on low.

Shred the meat with 2 forks; stir it into the sauce. Taste and adjust the seasoning with more salt as needed. Add enough vinegar to brighten the flavor. Cook the pasta according to the package directions. After draining, return pasta to the same pot; add just enough of the sauce to coat the noodles, stirring over medium-low heat for about 2 minutes. Serve the pasta in warm bowls, with another big spoonful of the sauce on top of each and plenty of Parmesan cheese.

NOTE: Special order a lamb shoulder roast from your butcher, or substitute cubed stew meat and reduce the cooking time to about 4 hours on high, or 6 to 8 hours on low.

Per servings: 380 calories, 35 grams protein, 20 grams fat (47% calories from fat), 9.5 grams saturated fat, 13 grams carbohydrate, 109 milligrams cholesterol, 1,385 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Braised chicken with fennel and white bean

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 35 to 40 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 1/2 pounds skinless bone-in chicken thighs

1 1/2 pounds skinless bone-in chicken breasts

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1 small onion, cut into thin wedges

2 large cloves garlic, minced

1 fennel bulb, quartered, cored and thinly sliced

1 medium yellow bell pepper, cut into bite-size strips

1 (28-ounce) can diced fired-roasted tomatoes, with liquid

1/2 cup dry white wine

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary

1 (15- to 19-ounce) can rinsed reduced-sodium cannellini beans

Chopped flat-leaf parsley for garnish

Heat oil in a large, deep skillet on medium-high. Sprinkle chicken with pepper. Add chicken to skillet; cook 6 minutes, turning occasionally until lightly browned. Remove chicken to a plate. To skillet, add onion, garlic, fennel and bell pepper. Cook 3 minutes, stirring constantly, until vegetables are softened. Add chicken, tomatoes, wine and rosemary. Heat to boiling. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 20 to 25 minutes or until chicken is tender, turning chicken once. Uncover; mix in beans. Cook, uncovered, about 5 minutes more or until sauce is slightly thickened and juices run clear. Serve in shallow bowls; garnish with parsley.

Per serving: 293 calories, 30 grams protein, 9 grams fat (29% calories from fat), 2.1 grams saturated fat, 18 grams carbohydrate, 103 milligrams cholesterol, 448 milligrams sodium, 5 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Lemon and tomato risotto

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 30 to 35 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 cups unsalted vegetable broth

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 finely chopped shallots

1 cup uncooked Arborio rice

1 cup grape tomatoes, halved

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest (yellow part only)

Heat broth in a 2-quart saucepan on medium until it begins to simmer. Reduce heat to low and keep warm. Meanwhile, heat oil in a large saucepan on medium. Add shallots; cook 3 minutes or until soft. Add rice and cook, stirring constantly, 2 or 3 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high; stir in 1 cup broth. Cook uncovered, stirring frequently, until broth is absorbed. Continue stirring and adding remaining broth, 1 cup at a time, allowing each cup to be absorbed before adding another. Cook until rice is tender and mixture has a creamy consistency, about 25 to 30 minutes. Stir in tomatoes, lemon juice and lemon zest. Serve immediately.

Per serving: 235 calories, 4 grams protein, 4 grams fat (14% calories from fat), 0.5 gram saturated fat, 47 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 445 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.

Skillet lasagna

Cook 1 pound lean ground beef, 1/4 cup chopped onion and 1/2 cup chopped carrots in a Dutch oven on medium-high about 6 minutes or until beef is no longer pink. Drain. Stir in 1 1/2 cups mafalda (mini lasagna noodles) or other pasta, 1 1/2 cups water, 1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning, 2 cups red pasta sauce and 8 ounces sliced fresh mushrooms. Heat to boiling, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to low; simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes or until pasta is tender. Sprinkle with 1/3 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella before serving.

Ravioli casserole

Crumble 1 pound lean ground beef into a 2-quart casserole. Add 1/4 cup chopped onion. Cover and microwave on high (100% power) 5 to 6 minutes, stirring after 3 minutes, or until beef is no longer pink; drain. Stir in 2 (15-ounce) cans beef ravioli. Cover and microwave on high 5 to 7 minutes or until hot. Stir once. Sprinkle with 1 cup shredded 50% light cheddar cheese. Cover and let stand until cheese melts.

