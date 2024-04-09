Eid al-Fitr, the three-day holiday marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, will be celebrated by thousands Wednesday across the Chicago area.

“Eid is the biggest festival in the Muslim calendar,” said Zeeshan Humayun, general secretary of the Islamic Foundation North in Libertyville.

Many fast from sunrise to sunset and spend more time praying during Ramadan. Eid al-Fitr celebrates the end of the fast with large gatherings consisting of prayer, feasting, gift giving, donations, traditional clothing and spending time with family and friends.

“It’s a day where all Muslims around the world just take a couple of days off, having social activity, meeting friends, exchanging sweets, having different kinds of family events,” Humayun said.

The holiday is celebrated on the first day of the 10th month in the Islamic calendar, which is based on the lunar calendar. Eid al-Fitr begins on the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon.

The Islamic Foundation North will have two events Wednesday — an early morning prayer at its location in Libertyville, then a second prayer and celebration starting late morning at Canlan Sports Complex.

Humayun said nearly 5,000 people are expected for the later event, which in addition to food and various vendors, will include activities for kids such as rock climbing, basketball, soccer, cricket, a bouncy house and more.

Tuesday night, he expected a few hundred people and a dozen or so vendors to attend a Chaand Raat celebration to kickoff Eid al-Fitr.

“Chaand stands for moon and Raat stands for night,” Humayun said, explaining that the day observes the eve of Eid al-Fitr.

Here’s where to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in the Chicago area:

