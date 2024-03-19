The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Family alleges Chicago funeral home showed wrong body ahead of services

A lawsuit filed by the family of Phillip Williams Sr. said Leak and Sons Funeral Homes dressed another corpse in their father’s clothing.

By  Amy Yee
   
The building sign of Leak and Sons Funeral Home, 7838 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

The sign of Leak and Sons Funeral Home outside their property at 7838 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

A man filed a lawsuit against Leak and Sons Funeral Home, alleging the body of his father was switched with another corpse ahead of a viewing.

The suit, filed last week in Cook County Circuit Court, said on Aug. 19, 2022, employees of the Greater Grand Crossing funeral home “dressed another corpse in Phillip Williams Sr.’s, clothing and presented that other decedent’s body to the family."

William Sr. was actually at another facility more than an hour away and staff "had to scramble to retrieve and prepare the corpse for the funeral the following day,” according to a statement from the plaintiff's Chicago law firm Morgan & Morgan.

The law firm said their client Phillip Williams Jr. had been in touch with the Leak family since the incident. "We worked to resolve the case out of court but ultimately felt that filing a lawsuit was going to be the most effective path to justice," according to the firm.

Williams Jr. is asking for more than $50,000 in damages, according to the suit. It said he's "suffering from anxiety, nightmares and unresolved grief.”

Spencer Leak Jr. of Leak and Sons declined to comment.

It's not the first time a client has accused the funeral home of switching bodies. In 2017, the family of Ella Rutledge sued Leak and Sons for switching corpses and burying the body of their mother ahead of her scheduled wake. Rutledge's body was later exhumed and reburied.

Leak Jr. said that the case was settled. Hurley McKenna & Mertz in Chicago, who represented the Rutledge family, declined to comment citing a confidentiality agreement.

Since opening in 1959, Leak and Sons has been a community mainstay, holding funerals for thousands of Chicagoans and sometimes covering costs for families in need.

In a 2016 Sun-Times interview, owner Spencer Leak Sr. said, “It’s always difficult to sit across from a mother who has lost a child, a young man, for the most part to street violence. I have to arrange a funeral and, at the same time, try to comfort a family in dealing with this death.”

Leak Sr., who is in his 80s, is the son of the funeral home’s founder, the late Rev. Andrew “A.R.” Leak.

