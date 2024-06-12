The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Small Business Money News

Co-op grocery store Wild Onion Market opens in Rogers Park

The community-owned store offering locally sourced food and products was 10 years in the making, owners said.

By  Amy Yee
   
SHARE Co-op grocery store Wild Onion Market opens in Rogers Park
Outside the Rogers Park co-op grocery store Wild Onion Market during its grand opening.

Wild Onion Market at 7007 N. Clark St. held it’s grand opening Wednesday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Wild Onion Market, a co-op grocery store, in Rogers Park opened its doors Wednesday with a goal of keeping money in the neighborhood instead of sending it to the coffers of corporate brands.

“A co-op grocery allows us to make a difference in the food distribution chain by providing a year-round market for many local merchants who get shut out of contracting with big grocery chains,” said Stephen Johnson, president and treasurer of Wild Onion.

The store, 7007 N. Clark St., focuses on fresh and local products and has a section where shoppers can fill their own containers with goods. Many products are sourced from less than 200 miles away such as produce, meat, cheese, sauces and breads.

Shoppers look at fruit and vegetables for sale inside Wild Onion Market.

Shoppers browse the fruit and vegetable section on Wild Onion Market’s opening day.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

As many as 100 people attended the grand opening on Wednesday with shoppers perusing fruit and produce such as peaches, carrots and kale as well as shelves of juice, oat milk and condiments.

Shopper and co-op member Lin Prucher said Wild Onion “carries the kind of foods that I am interested in eating and offers them in a sustainable way.”

“I can ride my bike there on good-weather days and drive on other days. It is fortunate we were able to find a location with a parking lot,” said Prucher, who lives near Rogers Park.

The 3,500-square-foot space features colorful murals and furniture made by local artists and makers. Wild Onion’s window bears a quote from anthropologist Margaret Mead that Prucher said captures the store’s spirit: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed it is the only thing that ever has.”

A long journey

Wild Onion signed its lease in January 2022 but the co-op’s organizers started laying the foundation for the market in 2014.

Prucher said launching Wild Onion was a concerted effort by many people collaborating over a decade.

Lin Prucher, one of Wild Onion Market's co-op owners, stands in an aisle smiling at the camera.

Lin Prucher, one of Wild Onion Market’s co-op owners, during the store’s opening.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

“It brings together people from diverse backgrounds with a common interest in co-op values. Now we look forward to increasing community activity,” she said.

The for-profit grocery store has 2,142 co-op owners and members, who raised $2.4 million for the store by buying equity shares, preferred stock and loaning or donating money.

Other funding sources included a $250,000 Equitable Transit Oriented Development grant from the city of Chicago; a $600,000 commercial loan from Devon Bank; and state and local funding including $5,000 from the Rogers Park Business Alliance. ETOD grants support “community-led equitable development near transit,” and Wild Onion is close to the Red Line, Metra and bus lines.

Johnson said many became co-op members because they’re “concerned about corporations controlling the majority of food distribution in the U.S.”

Members live in Rogers Park, West Rogers Park, Edgewater, Uptown, Evanston and other neighborhoods. The names of Wild Onion’s first 1,000 members are painted on a wall inside the store.

Co-op members can vote for a board of directors, who guide the store’s management. Board members are volunteers, and while some are retired, others work full-time.

Portrait photo of Stephen Johnson, Wild Onion Market's president and treasurer.

Stephen Johnson, Wild Onion Market’s president and treasurer.

Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

“Squeezing in time to work on this when people have full-time jobs is not easy,” Johnson said. “But we’ve done it.”

In contrast to corporate supermarkets, Wild Onion “helps knit a neighborhood together,” said Johnson. “It helps cut down on anonymity and creates a more granular texture in neighborhoods.”

The store, which is open to the public, will also host activities and events, he said. It has a small seating area and space for shoppers to meet local vendors, for example.

Wild Onion has 18 employees, including two managers. The co-op received about 200 applications for cashier and clerk positions, including from former Foxtrot and Dom’s Kitchen & Market employees.

Attractive to local residents

While the neighborhood isn’t a food desert, Wild Onion’s studies showed there was room for another grocer in the area.

Grocers have notoriously thin margins and are difficult to run, even for big companies. Johnson said Wild Onion found it needs to attract 4% of local residents to be financially viable.

“We wouldn’t have persisted in this effort if we didn’t think we can make a go of this and generate sufficient cash flow,” he said.

Other co-op groceries in the Chicago area include Dill Pickle in Logan Square, Sugar Beet in Oak Park and Chicago Market in Uptown, which is waiting to start construction.

Food co-ops favor selling local, organic and fair-trade products. More than 1.3 million people in the U.S. belong to a food co-op that’s a member of the National Co+op Grocers association.

Wild Onion is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Customer Karl Slater, who came from Wilmette, puts broccoli into a plastic bag during the opening day of Wild Onion Market in Rogers Park.

Customer Karl Slater, who came from Wilmette, looks at broccoli during the opening day of Wild Onion Market.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Next Up In Business
Federal Reserve sees some progress on inflation but envisions just one rate cut this year
Visit Chicago Southland names Mary Patchin as head of tourism bureau
Democratic National Convention poised to drive up hotel room rates this summer — even more than Lollapalooza
Curfew kerfuffle? Opinions different as night and day on earlier curfew for youths downtown
Signature Room space sold — but another restaurant atop former Hancock not on the menu
Historic Jewelers Building to be sold, possibly converted under new owners
The Latest
Rolling Meadows' Ian Miletic (10) lines up and hits a long two against Palatine last season.
High School Basketball
Rolling Meadows' Ian Miletic commits to Marquette
By Joe Henricksen
 
Donald Trump, wearing a red "Make America Great Again" baseball cap, blaser and white oxford, speaks into a microphone.
Columnists
Trump turns soft on abortion ban. Will anti-abortion hardliners turn out for him this fall?
When push comes to shove, Trump is betting critics of his approach will swallow their reservations and turn out for the man who ensured Roe’s demise.
By Jacob Sullum
 
Rome Odunze Caleb Williams
Bears
Bears QB Caleb Williams, WR Rome Odunze among 12 1st-round picks still unsigned
Their contract terms are mostly predetermined by the collective bargaining agreement, leaving minimal room to negotiate details.
By Jason Lieser
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Letters to the Editor
Healthcare Protection Act will bring reforms, especially to underserved communities
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to sign into law a ban on step therapy and prior authorization for in-patient mental health care.
By Letters to the Editor
 
FILE - Jerry West smiles after being introduced as a new member of the Golden State Warriors basketball club's Executive Board, during a news conference in San Francisco, May 24, 2011. Jerry West, who was selected to the Basketball Hall of Fame three times in a legendary career as a player and executive and whose silhouette is considered to be the basis of the NBA logo, died Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024, the Los Angeles Clippers announced. He was 86.
NBA
Jerry West, a 3-time Hall of Fame selection and the NBA logo, dies at 86
West, nicknamed “Mr. Clutch” for his late-game exploits as a player, went into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1980 and again as a member of the 1960 U.S. Olympic Team in 2010.
By Tim Reynolds | Associated Press
 