The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 22, 2024
South Deering News Chicago

Woman dies in car crash in South Deering

The woman struck a pole in the 3000 block of East 106th Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman dies in car crash in South Deering
Yellow police tape.

A woman died after her SUV hit a pole in the 3000 block of East 106th Street, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times file

A woman was killed in a car crash in South Deering early Monday, police said.

The unidentified woman was driving an SUV in the 3000 block of East 106th Street when she struck a pole, according to Chicago police.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The Chicago police Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

Next Up In News
Here's how some Chicagoans are taking an eco-friendly approach to funeral services
4 hurt, 2 critically, in Oak Forest shooting
Chicago police officer is shot to death as his car is taken in Gage Park
Astrology-themed sober bar predicts late summer opening
Terry Anderson, AP reporter abducted in Lebanon and held captive for years, has died at 76
How and why Illinois members in Congress voted on Israel, Ukraine bills
The Latest
Mónica Álvarez habla en una conferencia de prensa el miércoles en el centro sobre la legislación en Springfield que eliminaría las armas en casos de violencia doméstica. Su prima, Karina González, fue asesinada a tiros el año pasado junto con su hija en La Villita.
Other Views
Cook County sheriff: I support Karina's Bill to help police protect domestic violence survivors
Right now, even when a survivor can prove to a judge they are in danger, the law leaves it up to their abuser to decide to turn in guns. This is ludicrous. Karina’s Bill would remedy that with common sense: Give police more power to remove those firearms.
By Thomas J. Dart
 
Officer Luis Huesca wears a light blue police uniform as he poses for a portrait in front of an American flag.
Crime
Chicago police officer is shot to death as his car is taken in Gage Park
Officer Luis Huesca, 30, was going home from work about 3 a.m. in the 3100 block of West 56th Street when a ShotSpotter alert went off, police Supt. Larry Snelling said. No one has been arrested.
By Mohammad SamraTom Schuba, and 1 more
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-532.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Grieving friend accuses me of having affair with her husband
How do you treat someone who is in pain but also making untrue and insulting allegations?
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Many students exit Theodore Roosevelt Senior High School.
Letters to the Editor
The public deserves a closer look at Chicago’s new school funding formula
A CPS civics teacher wonders how a school’s need will be determined, revised or appealed. And how much budget transparency is in place to communicate cuts?
By Letters to the Editor
 
Small Business
Astrology-themed sober bar predicts late summer opening
The Kickstarter-backed mocktail bar called Solar Intentions will be joining a growing sober scene in Chicago.
By Olivia Dimmer | For the Sun-Times
 