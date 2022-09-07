Discover a lock-and-leave lifestyle in a resort-inspired setting at Terra Bella

Dreaming of a winter where you don’t have to shiver? Consider escaping to sunny Las Vegas! Terra Bella is a new active adult community designed exclusively for 55+ individuals in Henderson, NV, just outside the Las Vegas area.

Terra Bella offers new single-story condominiums for sale designed around a relaxed, social and recreation-rich lifestyle. Residents will have the opportunity to enjoy mild Las Vegas winters with convenient access to ample onsite amenities. Plus, the community offers gated privacy and a lock-and-leave lifestyle for added peace of mind. Popular with homebuyers as a vacation or winter home, prices start from the upper $300,000s.

With six single-story floorplans available, sizes range from approximately 1,551 to 2,247 square feet. Residents can choose from two-bedroom designs, each equipped with brand-new appliances, washer and dryer, high-end finishes, a Ring security kit and more at no additional cost. With move-in ready homes available, homebuyers enjoy an easy and simplified buying and moving experience.

The Clubhouse serves as the heartbeat of this beautiful community, offering exercise and aerobic rooms for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Featuring a game room, resort-style pool and indoor and outdoor common spaces, residents can enjoy the Las Vegas weather year-round.

Homeowners can rest assured their home is safe and designed to accommodate a lock-and-leave lifestyle. With security features like gated privacy and a Ring doorbell camera included in each home, Terra Bella provides quiet, private living with neighbors close by. So, if you’re looking for a place to escape to for months on end, Terra Bella has been designed to provide that extra peace of mind.

The community is now selling and open for model tours. So ditch the snow shoveling and icy roads this winter. Learn more by visiting www.lennar.com/terra-bella or call 877-204-4411 today.

