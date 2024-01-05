The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 5, 2024
Sponsored O’Shaugnessy Distilling

Where to Sip on an Irish Coffee in Chicago this National Irish Coffee Day

By  Sun-Times Marketing
   
SHARE Where to Sip on an Irish Coffee in Chicago this National Irish Coffee Day
Coffee_Day__1920_x_1080_px_.png

Chicagoans, mark your calendars for a delightful celebration of National Irish Coffee Day on Thursday, January 25th! This year, an array of bars and restaurants across the city and the suburbs are joining in the festivities, offering the perfect excuse to indulge in this comforting blend of coffee, whiskey, and cream. Enjoy Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee specials at the participating locations below. 

Chicago

River North:

Mom’s Place – A Chicago Gathering Spot

650 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60654

Mom_s_Place.png

At Mom’s Place, dive into a lively celebration on January 25th with a cup of Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee. This funky neighborhood hangout is a vibrant spot known for its inviting atmosphere, bar food favorites, and an array of entertainment options like regular live music and karaoke nights.

Highline Bar + Lounge

169 W. Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654

The_Highline.png

Savor a delightful Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee at Highline, a prominent River North sports bar & arcade spot. Known as a staple for lunch, happy hour, and dinner all week long, Highline offers an engaging atmosphere perfect for sports enthusiasts and arcade aficionados alike. 

O’Leary’s Public House

541 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60654

O_Learys.png

Savor the delightful flavors of Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee at O’Leary’s Public House. This inviting Irish pub welcomes guests with traditional Irish eats and drinks. Enjoy the cozy ambiance while catching Packers games and other sports on the TVs.

Kerryman Bar & Restaurant

661 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654

The_Kerryman.png

Celebrate National Irish Coffee Day with a delightful cup of Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee at The Kerryman, Chicago’s liveliest Irish bar. Nestled in the heart of downtown Chicago’s River North Neighborhood, The Kerryman offers patrons a little slice of Ireland right in the city. 

West Loop:

Ranalli’s West Loop

1326 W. Madison St, Chicago, IL 60607

Ranallis.png

Sip on a delightful Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee at Ranalli’s, a renowned pizza bar located in West Loop, Chicago, IL. This beloved spot offers guests a delectable array of pizza, Italian cuisine, and a fantastic selection of drinks in a comfortable and inviting setting. 

Lakeview:

Wilde Bar & Restaurant

3130 N Broadway St, Chicago, IL 60657

Wilde.png

Indulge in the rich flavors of National Irish Coffee Day with a cup of Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee at Wilde Bar & Restaurant. This literary-themed, upscale Irish pub, located in the heart of Chicago, boasts leather banquettes, an extensive beer list, and offers American bar fare. 

Lincoln Square:

Mrs. Murphy’s & Sons Irish Bistro

3905 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60613

Mrs._Murphy.png

From January 25th to the 27th, Mrs. Murphy’s & Sons Irish Bistro welcomes you to savor Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffees. Since 2005, this North Center neighborhood spot has delighted patrons with scratch-made Irish favorites, craft beers, a friendly wine list, and an extensive selection of Irish whiskeys. Known for its warm family welcome, Mrs. Murphy’s invites you to celebrate National Irish Coffee Day in their cozy and welcoming atmosphere.

Ravenswood:

O’Shaughnessy’s Public House

4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago, IL 60640

O_Shaughnessys_Public_House.png

Join the celebration at O’Shaughnessy’s Public House and enjoy a soul-warming cup of Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee. This Irish Pub offers an inviting ambiance with a focus on bar food favorites, multiple TVs for entertainment, and weekly live music.

Logan Square:

The Native

2417 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

The_Native.png

Make your way to The Native where you’ll be treated to an expertly crafted Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee. This dark, retro-inspired tavern offers a unique ambiance with tap beers, house cocktails, and a cozy atmosphere. 

Suburban Chicagoland:

Berwyn:

The James Joyce Irish Pub

7138 Windsor Ave, Berwyn, IL 60402

THE_JAMES_JOYCE.jpeg

Experience the delight of Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee throughout the entire month of January at The James Joyce Irish Pub! This cozy establishment emanates a unique and warm atmosphere, courtesy of its friendly staff and classic decor. Embrace the traditional Irish pub vibes and extend your celebration of National Irish Coffee Day throughout the month.

Hinsdale:

Fuller House

35 E. 1st St, Hinsdale, IL 60521

FULLER_HOUSE.jpeg

Join Fuller House from Thursday, January 25th to Saturday, January 27th to enjoy a delightful cup of Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee at Fuller House. This rustic-chic American tavern, nestled in a lofty space, presents wood-fired pizza, an array of craft beer options, and televised sports for your entertainment.

Downers Grove:

Pierce Tavern

5135 Main St, Downers Grove, IL 60515

Pierce_Tavern.png

Pierce Tavern, a neighborhood favorite, proudly presents house made American classics with unique twists, hand crafted infused cocktails, cold beer and strong whiskey. Visit them from Thursday, January 25th to Saturday, January 27th to celebrate National Irish Coffee Day and enjoy delicious Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee.

Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant

5157 Main St, Downers Grove, IL 60515

Ballydoyle.png

Indulge in a delightful Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee at Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant. Known as the perfect spot to grab a pint in Downers Grove & Aurora, this establishment serves as both a destination and a neighborhood favorite. 

Naperville:

Empire Burger + Brew

48 W. Chicago Ave, Naperville, IL 60540

Empire.png

Experience the delight of Keeper’s Heart Irish + American and Irish + Bourbon featured at Empire Burger + Brew. This modern establishment offers elevated comfort fare, an array of cocktails, wine selections, and craft brews to satisfy every palate. 

Bev’s

245 S. Washington St, Naperville, IL 60540

Bevs.png

Savor the rich flavors of a Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee at Bev’s. With midcentury modern vibes, this establishment offers upscale, made-from-scratch fare, craft libations, and a unique dining experience. 

Hizemans

218 S. Washington St, Naperville, IL 60540

Hizemans.png

Experience the richness of  Keeper’s Heart Irish + American and Irish + Bourbon featured at Hizemans, an elevated sports bar located in downtown Naperville. Renowned for boasting the biggest and best TVs in the area, this spot offers an unparalleled viewing experience. Indulge in giant wings and an array of great food options while soaking in the vibrant atmosphere. 

Schaumburg:

Finn McCool’s Irish Sports Pub

1941 E. Algonquin Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60173

Finn_McCools.png

Visit Finn McCool’s from January 22nd to 28th during their weeklong celebration showcasing Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee. Whether it’s lunch, dinner, or late-night gatherings with friends, it’s an ideal place to enjoy games, enjoy their renowned wings, burgers, and an impressive array of draft & craft beers.

McHenry:

Snuggery River Roadhouse

801 N River Rd, McHenry, IL 60051

Snuggery_River_Roadhouse.png

Join the Snuggery for a weeklong celebration featuring Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee from Monday, January 22nd to Sunday, January 28th at Snuggery River Roadhouse. This casual haunt offers a laid-back atmosphere with TVs broadcasting sports, serving up classic American grub. 

Various Locations:

Moretti’s Restaurants

Check their website for locations 

Morettis.png

From Monday, January 22nd to Sunday, January 28th, indulge in a weeklong celebration featuring Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee at Moretti’s Restaurants. Renowned for offering Chicago’s best thin crust and deep dish pizza, Moretti’s showcases original family recipes across its 12 locations in the Chicagoland area. 

Home Run Inn Pizza

Check their website for locations 

HOME_RUN_INN_PIZZA.jpeg

Indulge in a delicious cup of Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee at Home Run Inn Pizza. Known for their famous Thin Crust Chicago Pizza since 1947, Home Run Inn takes pride in being a family-owned business with deep roots in the city of Chicago. Enjoy their rich culinary history and a taste of Chicago tradition.

These locations promise a delightful celebration filled with the exquisite taste of Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee. Choose your favorite spot or embark on a journey across multiple venues to mark this special day in true Chicago style!

Keeper’s Heart, a whiskey bringing together the best of Irish and American whiskey-making traditions, is proudly made right here in the midwest. This new style of whiskey was created by the legendary Master Distiller Brian Nation, renowned for his masterful work with iconic brands like Jameson, Midleton, and Redbreast. Garnering prestigious accolades, such as the title of World’s Best Irish Whiskey for the 10 Year Old Irish Single Malt, Keeper’s Heart has soared as the most awarded new whiskey of 2022. Whether enjoyed neat, over ice, or in your Irish Coffee, Keeper’s Heart makes for a unique tasting experience. Here’s to raising your glass, celebrating, and embracing the heartwarming spirit of National Irish Coffee Day. Cheers and Sláinte!

Next Up In News
Highland Park massacre suspect reverses course, requests public defenders after briefly representing himself
Picture Chicago: 8 must-see news photos from the first week of 2024
Indiana man rescued 6 days after crashing truck thanks well-wishers for ‘revitalizing my hope in humanity’
Actor David Soul, star of TV’s ‘Starsky and Hutch,’ dies at 80
Errant bullet from shooting hits 11-year-old boy in Roseland home: CPD
Grubhub awards microgrants to 64 local nonprofits helping people access food
The Latest
_Vaughn.jpeg
News
Judge sanctions lawyer who filed lawsuit on behalf of parents of Christopher Vaughn, convicted of killing wife, 3 kids
U.S. District Judge Manish Shah ordered attorney Keith Altman to pay $500 to Will County over the complaint the judge dismissed last May.
By Jon Seidel
 
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers
Bears
Polling Place: Who wins on Sunday, the Bears or the Packers? Here’s how you voted
Also, we wanted to know which Wisconsin team — not counting the Packers — you love to hate the most.
By Steve Greenberg
 
A family looks over the menu at Rosebud.
Columnists
Rosebud on Taylor’s Italian restaurant’s arrivederci, switch to special events venue prompt memories
“This place has too much history to close,” says owner Alex Dana, who recently announced a switch from restaurant to a “speakeasy” for larger groups.
By Michael Sneed
 
Robert E. Crimo III, is escorted into a courtroom during a case management conference before Judge Victoria A. Rossetti at the Lake County Courthouse Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Waukegan.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park massacre suspect reverses course, requests public defenders after briefly representing himself
Robert Crimo III ditched his lawyers in mid-December and quickly accelerated his case by asking for a speedy trial.
By David Struett
 
Salesforce Tower Chicago, at left, looks mirror-shiny on a cloudy day.
Columnists
From new skyscrapers to Union Station redesign plans, 2024 will be a busy year for architecture
Bally’s planned casino and the fate of the Century and Consumers buildings are among the five architectural projects worth watching as this new year progresses.
By Lee Bey
 