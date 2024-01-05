Where to Sip on an Irish Coffee in Chicago this National Irish Coffee Day

Chicagoans, mark your calendars for a delightful celebration of National Irish Coffee Day on Thursday, January 25th! This year, an array of bars and restaurants across the city and the suburbs are joining in the festivities, offering the perfect excuse to indulge in this comforting blend of coffee, whiskey, and cream. Enjoy Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee specials at the participating locations below.

Chicago

River North:

650 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60654

At Mom’s Place, dive into a lively celebration on January 25th with a cup of Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee. This funky neighborhood hangout is a vibrant spot known for its inviting atmosphere, bar food favorites, and an array of entertainment options like regular live music and karaoke nights.

169 W. Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654

Savor a delightful Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee at Highline, a prominent River North sports bar & arcade spot. Known as a staple for lunch, happy hour, and dinner all week long, Highline offers an engaging atmosphere perfect for sports enthusiasts and arcade aficionados alike.

541 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60654

Savor the delightful flavors of Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee at O’Leary’s Public House. This inviting Irish pub welcomes guests with traditional Irish eats and drinks. Enjoy the cozy ambiance while catching Packers games and other sports on the TVs.

661 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654

Celebrate National Irish Coffee Day with a delightful cup of Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee at The Kerryman, Chicago’s liveliest Irish bar. Nestled in the heart of downtown Chicago’s River North Neighborhood, The Kerryman offers patrons a little slice of Ireland right in the city.

West Loop:

1326 W. Madison St, Chicago, IL 60607

Sip on a delightful Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee at Ranalli’s, a renowned pizza bar located in West Loop, Chicago, IL. This beloved spot offers guests a delectable array of pizza, Italian cuisine, and a fantastic selection of drinks in a comfortable and inviting setting.

Lakeview:

3130 N Broadway St, Chicago, IL 60657

Indulge in the rich flavors of National Irish Coffee Day with a cup of Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee at Wilde Bar & Restaurant. This literary-themed, upscale Irish pub, located in the heart of Chicago, boasts leather banquettes, an extensive beer list, and offers American bar fare.

Lincoln Square:

3905 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60613

From January 25th to the 27th, Mrs. Murphy’s & Sons Irish Bistro welcomes you to savor Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffees. Since 2005, this North Center neighborhood spot has delighted patrons with scratch-made Irish favorites, craft beers, a friendly wine list, and an extensive selection of Irish whiskeys. Known for its warm family welcome, Mrs. Murphy’s invites you to celebrate National Irish Coffee Day in their cozy and welcoming atmosphere.

Ravenswood:

4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago, IL 60640

Join the celebration at O’Shaughnessy’s Public House and enjoy a soul-warming cup of Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee. This Irish Pub offers an inviting ambiance with a focus on bar food favorites, multiple TVs for entertainment, and weekly live music.

Logan Square:

2417 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

Make your way to The Native where you’ll be treated to an expertly crafted Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee. This dark, retro-inspired tavern offers a unique ambiance with tap beers, house cocktails, and a cozy atmosphere.

Suburban Chicagoland:

Berwyn:

7138 Windsor Ave, Berwyn, IL 60402

Experience the delight of Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee throughout the entire month of January at The James Joyce Irish Pub! This cozy establishment emanates a unique and warm atmosphere, courtesy of its friendly staff and classic decor. Embrace the traditional Irish pub vibes and extend your celebration of National Irish Coffee Day throughout the month.

Hinsdale:

35 E. 1st St, Hinsdale, IL 60521

Join Fuller House from Thursday, January 25th to Saturday, January 27th to enjoy a delightful cup of Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee at Fuller House. This rustic-chic American tavern, nestled in a lofty space, presents wood-fired pizza, an array of craft beer options, and televised sports for your entertainment.

Downers Grove:

5135 Main St, Downers Grove, IL 60515

Pierce Tavern, a neighborhood favorite, proudly presents house made American classics with unique twists, hand crafted infused cocktails, cold beer and strong whiskey. Visit them from Thursday, January 25th to Saturday, January 27th to celebrate National Irish Coffee Day and enjoy delicious Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee.

5157 Main St, Downers Grove, IL 60515

Indulge in a delightful Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee at Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant. Known as the perfect spot to grab a pint in Downers Grove & Aurora, this establishment serves as both a destination and a neighborhood favorite.

Naperville:

48 W. Chicago Ave, Naperville, IL 60540

Experience the delight of Keeper’s Heart Irish + American and Irish + Bourbon featured at Empire Burger + Brew. This modern establishment offers elevated comfort fare, an array of cocktails, wine selections, and craft brews to satisfy every palate.

245 S. Washington St, Naperville, IL 60540

Savor the rich flavors of a Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee at Bev’s. With midcentury modern vibes, this establishment offers upscale, made-from-scratch fare, craft libations, and a unique dining experience.

218 S. Washington St, Naperville, IL 60540

Experience the richness of Keeper’s Heart Irish + American and Irish + Bourbon featured at Hizemans, an elevated sports bar located in downtown Naperville. Renowned for boasting the biggest and best TVs in the area, this spot offers an unparalleled viewing experience. Indulge in giant wings and an array of great food options while soaking in the vibrant atmosphere.

Schaumburg:

1941 E. Algonquin Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60173

Visit Finn McCool’s from January 22nd to 28th during their weeklong celebration showcasing Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee. Whether it’s lunch, dinner, or late-night gatherings with friends, it’s an ideal place to enjoy games, enjoy their renowned wings, burgers, and an impressive array of draft & craft beers.

McHenry:

801 N River Rd, McHenry, IL 60051

Join the Snuggery for a weeklong celebration featuring Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee from Monday, January 22nd to Sunday, January 28th at Snuggery River Roadhouse. This casual haunt offers a laid-back atmosphere with TVs broadcasting sports, serving up classic American grub.

Various Locations:

Check their website for locations

From Monday, January 22nd to Sunday, January 28th, indulge in a weeklong celebration featuring Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee at Moretti’s Restaurants. Renowned for offering Chicago’s best thin crust and deep dish pizza, Moretti’s showcases original family recipes across its 12 locations in the Chicagoland area.

Check their website for locations

Indulge in a delicious cup of Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee at Home Run Inn Pizza. Known for their famous Thin Crust Chicago Pizza since 1947, Home Run Inn takes pride in being a family-owned business with deep roots in the city of Chicago. Enjoy their rich culinary history and a taste of Chicago tradition.

These locations promise a delightful celebration filled with the exquisite taste of Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee. Choose your favorite spot or embark on a journey across multiple venues to mark this special day in true Chicago style!

Keeper’s Heart, a whiskey bringing together the best of Irish and American whiskey-making traditions, is proudly made right here in the midwest. This new style of whiskey was created by the legendary Master Distiller Brian Nation, renowned for his masterful work with iconic brands like Jameson, Midleton, and Redbreast. Garnering prestigious accolades, such as the title of World’s Best Irish Whiskey for the 10 Year Old Irish Single Malt, Keeper’s Heart has soared as the most awarded new whiskey of 2022. Whether enjoyed neat, over ice, or in your Irish Coffee, Keeper’s Heart makes for a unique tasting experience. Here’s to raising your glass, celebrating, and embracing the heartwarming spirit of National Irish Coffee Day. Cheers and Sláinte!