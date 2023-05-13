Polling Place: Boo Willson Contreras? Miss Jose Abreu? And as for Connor Bedard …

Cubs fans cheered for Willson Contreras in his return with the Cardinals to Wrigley Field. Some of them later booed him, too, and why not? He all but asked them to by raising his arms in a “bring it on” gesture after a couple of big hits in the series.

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on Twitter, we asked how Contreras should be greeted from now on: warmly? Coolly? With boos?

Also, with the Astros on the South Side this weekend, we wondered if White Sox fans wished Jose Abreu — who has been in an offensive funk all season — still were around.

Last, we asked about Connor Bedard, the hotshot 17-year-old the Blackhawks almost certainly will draft with the No. 1 overall pick. Expectations of him are enormous, but just how good will he have to be to be good enough for Hawks fans?

“He’s 17,” @DadsThumb commented. “Although he was better than Sidney Crosby was at the World Juniors, let’s just hope for a solid, All-Star-caliber player.”

“If he turns out as good as Jonathan Toews, I’ll be content,” @2apur offered. “As good as Patrick Kane? Satisfied. Better than Kane? Cloud nine.”

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: How should ex-Cub Willson Contreras be greeted by fans in his future visits with the Cardinals to Wrigley Field?

Upshot: Some booing is inevitable considering how readily Contreras likes to egg it on. It’s why you love him when he’s one of yours and, you know, love him a little less when he’s one of theirs. Still, he’ll always be remembered well for 2016 and the very good years that ensued.

Poll No. 2: Jose Abreu has struggled mightily with the Astros, who are in town this weekend. Do you wish he still were with the White Sox?

Upshot: “When you construct a roster with multiple first basemen/designated hitter players and try to force some of them to play outfield in the meantime, odds are you’re going to have to cut some of them loose,” @rwoodall55 wrote. “It was time.” That sums it up well, especially given Andrew Vaughn’s talent with the bat.

Poll No. 3: Assuming Connor Bedard becomes a Blackhawk, what will he have to be to be good enough for you?

Upshot: Some respondents were less than thrilled with the question, suggesting it was unfair. “Let the kid be,” @jenzy75 admonished. But the pressure on Bedard to live up to the hype simply comes, of course, with the territory of being the top pick. Hey, we don’t make the rules.

