Sunday, January 28, 2024
Chicago outdoors: Sundogs, North Side coyote, next Conservation Congress

A good-looking coyote on the North Side, sundogs in Channahon, a possible next Conservation Congress are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
A coyote on the North Side. Credit: Paul Vriend

A coyote on the North Side.

Paul Vriend

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Paul Vriend photographed this “beautiful, young coyote with fierce eyes [looking] over his shoulder on a rise in West Ridge Nature Preserve.”

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside). or Bluesky (@Bowmanoutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Saw you mention odd sun dogs in [last week’s] paper. Attached is a picture I took from my office in Channahon [on Jan 16.]” Dale Kingma

A: Kingma’s photo captures why sundogs are such a fascinating phenomena.

Sundogs photographed in Channahon. Credit: Dale Kingma

Sundogs photographed in Channahon.

Dale Kingma

BIG NUMBER

2026: Year under consideration for the next Conservation Congress, according to Natalie Phelps Finnie, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. It would be in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Illinois Department of Conservation in 1925.

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

March 9-10:Bridgeview, (708) 594-1818

March 9-10:Diamond, (815) 907-7345

Full state listing of safety classes at dnr2.illinois.gov/SafetyEd/SafetyEdClassByCounty

DUCKS UNLIMITED

Thursday, Feb. 1: McHenry Fox Flydown banquet, Crystal Lake Holiday Inn, https://ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com/event/Mchenry-Fox-Flyway-Dinner-80864

PHEASANTS FOREVER

Saturday, Feb. 3: Lake County banquet, Maravela’s Catering & Banquets, Fox Lake,

https://pfqf.myeventscenter.com/event/Lake-County-Pheasants-Forever-16th-Annual-Banquet-78958

SHOWTIME

Through today, Jan. 28: Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo, Schaumburg Convention Center

Through Sunday, Jan. 28:LVVA Ice Fishing Derby, Bangs Lake, Wauconda

Thursday, Feb. 1, to Feb. 4:All-Canada Show, Kane County Fairgrounds, St. Charles

Friday, Feb. 2, to Feb. 4:Rockford Boat, Vacation & Fishing Show, Indoor Sports Center, Loves Park

Saturday, Feb. 3:Midwest Musky Club Fishing & Outdoor Show, Village Sportsman’s Club, Alsip

Saturday, Feb. 3:Hard Water Classic, Blackwell Forest Preserve, Warrenville, noon-3:30 p.m., $20 in advance, $25 at the event, register online or (630) 933-7248

Next Saturday, Feb. 3:Island Lake Lions Club Ice Fishing Derby, Island Lake, headquartered at Eastway Park

Click here for the complete list of show, outdoors classes, swap meets and major ice-fishing events.

ILLINOIS SEASONS

Wednesday, Jan. 31: Canada geese seasons—central, south-central, south—end

