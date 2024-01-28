Chicago outdoors: Sundogs, North Side coyote, next Conservation Congress
A good-looking coyote on the North Side, sundogs in Channahon, a possible next Conservation Congress are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
WILD OF THE WEEK
Paul Vriend photographed this “beautiful, young coyote with fierce eyes [looking] over his shoulder on a rise in West Ridge Nature Preserve.”
WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday.
DALE’S MAILBAG
“Saw you mention odd sun dogs in [last week’s] paper. Attached is a picture I took from my office in Channahon [on Jan 16.]” Dale Kingma
A: Kingma’s photo captures why sundogs are such a fascinating phenomena.
BIG NUMBER
2026: Year under consideration for the next Conservation Congress, according to Natalie Phelps Finnie, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. It would be in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Illinois Department of Conservation in 1925.
WILD TIMES
HUNTER SAFETY
March 9-10:Bridgeview, (708) 594-1818
March 9-10:Diamond, (815) 907-7345
Full state listing of safety classes at dnr2.illinois.gov/SafetyEd/SafetyEdClassByCounty
DUCKS UNLIMITED
Thursday, Feb. 1: McHenry Fox Flydown banquet, Crystal Lake Holiday Inn, https://ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com/event/Mchenry-Fox-Flyway-Dinner-80864
PHEASANTS FOREVER
Saturday, Feb. 3: Lake County banquet, Maravela’s Catering & Banquets, Fox Lake,
https://pfqf.myeventscenter.com/event/Lake-County-Pheasants-Forever-16th-Annual-Banquet-78958
SHOWTIME
Through today, Jan. 28: Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo, Schaumburg Convention Center
Through Sunday, Jan. 28:LVVA Ice Fishing Derby, Bangs Lake, Wauconda
Thursday, Feb. 1, to Feb. 4:All-Canada Show, Kane County Fairgrounds, St. Charles
Friday, Feb. 2, to Feb. 4:Rockford Boat, Vacation & Fishing Show, Indoor Sports Center, Loves Park
Saturday, Feb. 3:Midwest Musky Club Fishing & Outdoor Show, Village Sportsman’s Club, Alsip
Saturday, Feb. 3:Hard Water Classic, Blackwell Forest Preserve, Warrenville, noon-3:30 p.m., $20 in advance, $25 at the event, register online or (630) 933-7248
Next Saturday, Feb. 3:Island Lake Lions Club Ice Fishing Derby, Island Lake, headquartered at Eastway Park
Click here for the complete list of show, outdoors classes, swap meets and major ice-fishing events.
ILLINOIS SEASONS
Wednesday, Jan. 31: Canada geese seasons—central, south-central, south—end