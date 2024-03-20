Caleb Williams: teaming with WR Keenan Allen on Bears would be ‘exciting’

LOS ANGELES — The Bears brought seemingly half of Halas Hall to Caleb Williams’ pro day — and then added a secret weapon, too.

About 45 minutes into USC’s pro day at Katherine B. Loker Track Stadium on campus, Keenan Allen strode onto the sideline. The wide receiver was a walking advertisement for his new team, wearing an orange, long-sleeved T-shirt and a navy sleeveless hoodie with the Bears’ wishbone C on it. On his own head, he wore the bear-head logo.

Williams, the man whom he came to see, ran up to him within a matter of minutes and gave Allen a hug. It was an important moment in the Bears’ charm offensive.

“It was great,” Williams said after his pro day. “I’ve known Keenan for probably a year now, hung out with him a few times. To have him here and for me to possibly be going to the same team as him now, and knowing him for a year now, it’s exciting.”

The Bears sent the Chargers a fourth-round pick for the soon-to-be 32-year-old Thursday. His salary is more substantial than the draft pick — the Bears owe him $18.1 million in 2024 in addition to the $5 million roster bonus they paid Sunday.

The team thinks he’ll be worth it. The six-time Pro Bowl player had 108 catches for 1,243 yards with the Chargers’ last year. When he hurt his heel in Week 13, he was leading the league in targets and catches, and was fourth in yards.

Allen — who last week called William a “hell of an athlete” who “can make tremendous plays with his feet and with his arm” — has lived in the Los Angeles area since the Chargers moved here from San Diego. He stayed to watch Williams throw about 50 passes.

“He’s coming off one of his best years,” Williams said. “That’s really exciting. To possibly be able to have him as a wide receiver and coming off his best year, all the knowledge you can gain from somebody like that, is great.”

