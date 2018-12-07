4 Bears questions: Can the Rams, and QB Jared Goff, handle the cold Sunday?

Four questions as the Bears prepare to host the Rams on “Sunday Night Football”:

Will it be too cold for Jared Goff?

The Rams quarterback, who was raised in the San Francisco Bay Area and attended Cal, isn’t used to this weather. In college and the pros, he’s played exactly one game in which the temperature at kickoff was below freezing: Oct. 14 in Denver.

His stat line from that game: went 14-for-28 for 174 yards with no touchdowns, one interception, five sacks and a 58.8 passer rating.

Wearing a glove on his throwing hand, he set season lows in completions, yards and passer rating.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws the ball, with a glove on, against the Broncos. | Joe Mahoney/AP photo

Rams coach Sean McVay credited the Broncos, not Mother Nature, for his struggles.

“I don’t think [weather] affected him at all,” he said. “Hopefully it won’t be a factor as we continue to move forward. Seeing how the weather is in Chicago this week, we expect to prepare to the best of our ability and go play like we can.”

The projected high for Sunday is 34 degrees. By the 7:20 p.m. kickoff, it should be below freezing.

Exactly how big is this game?

The last time the Bears faced a team at least 10 games over .500, they lost to the 13-1 Packers in Green Bay on Christmas Day, 2011.

Teams like the 11-1 Rams — who can clinch a first-round bye with a win — don’t visit often, either.

During the John Fox era, the Bears played seven December home games. They faced two playoff teams, the 2016 Packers and 2015 Redskins. The other five teams — the 49ers and Browns last year, the Redskins and 49ers in 2016 and the 49ers in 2015 — had only five wins among them when they took the field.

Sunday, then, is unchartered waters.

“I don’t want them to hold back,” coach Matt Nagy said. “I want them to be themselves, do what they’ve done all year long.”

Halftime hot tip

The Rams, field-goal favorites Sunday, have covered the spread only once in their last five games.

Did the Bears take the wrong Dawg?

Bears general manager Ryan Pace has drafted two Georgia Bulldogs in the top 10 picks of the first round — outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and inside linebacker Roquan Smith. The one he didn’t take, though, might be the best player on the field Sunday.

In his first year with the Bears, Pace drafted wide receiver Kevin White seventh overall. The Rams took running back Todd Gurley 10th. Gurley was a medical risk — he tore his left ACL during his final season, and finished his college career having played less than 40 percent of the team’s snaps.

“It’s definitely inspirational seeing him come back from the injury,” said Floyd, a former college teammate. “And then to see his success right now, it’s a blessing. I’m happy for him. On Sunday, though, it’s going to be all business.”

Pace has preferred to backfill at running back on the draft’s final day; he’s taken Jeremy Langford and Tarik Cohen in the fourth rounds, and Jordan Howard in the fifth.

A year after passing on Gurley, Pace referenced the runner when debating whether to take Notre Dame linebacker Jaylon Smith, who had a more serious knee injury. He said his team had to balance whether a player would be elite against whether there was a possibility he’d miss time.

“I think you saw last year with Gurley, sometimes those decisions are worth it,” Pace said then.

What’s with the shirt?

Friday, Nagy wore a navy T-shirt with the word: “Bearons” written in Bears-style script across the front. Nagy’s alma mater, the Mannheim (Pa.) Central Barons, were playing in the Pennsylvania’s 5A title game later that day. He planned to watch online.

“That town — I know right now Manheim is going crazy,” he said. “I guarantee you they’ve been out in that parking lot from 4 this morning. I’m serious.”