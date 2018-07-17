British Open 2018: Top 10 contenders to win this year’s tournament

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — Narrowing down the field to a list of our top 10 contenders for the 147th British Open is as demanding as hitting a tee shot into the wind on the 499-yard closing hole at Carnoustie.

It wasn’t easy to keep defending champion and three-time major winner Jordan Spieth off the list. It was even tougher to leave world No. 2 Justin Thomas off the list. It was pretty tough to leave No. 5 Jon Rahm and No. 9 Jason Day off the list.

But tough choices had to be made.

Here are our top 10 contenders:

10. Adam Scott

Recent form isn’t in his favor. The 2013 Masters champion has but one top-10 finish on the PGA Tour this year. But he has five top-10s in the British Open since 2006, loves links golf, can play in the wind and always seems to putt better on slower greens.

9. Tony Finau

He finished in a tie for 10th in the Masters four days after he dislocated an ankle. He finished fifth in the U.S. Open. He has been trending in the right direction for some time now. He has huge talent and huge power.

8. Justin Rose

The 2013 U.S. Open champion has four top-10s in his last four starts, including a victory at Colonial. He has had 17 top-10s in his last 22 starts worldwide. He’s primed to overcome his spotty record in the British Open (only two top-10s in 16 starts).

7. Rory McIlroy

The four-time major champion has three top-fives in his last three starts in the British Open, including his victory in 2014. Putting woes have stymied him this year. He said he’ll free-wheel this week and likely will use the driver many times. And that’s his best weapon.

6. Tommy Fleetwood

He closed the U.S. Open with a 63 to finish second and holds the course record at Carnoustie, a 63 in the Alfred Dunhill Links last year. He likes fast and firm conditions and doesn’t mind strong winds. Big chance.

5. Tiger Woods

He doesn’t need to use his driver much, so that’s a plus. His ball-striking is solid, so that’s a plus. He has won two of his three British Opens on fast and firm courses, and Carnoustie is fiery this week, so that’s a plus. His creativity and imagination take over in the oldest championship in golf, another plus. There is lots of upside heading into this week.

4. Francesco Molinari

He has victories in the BMW Championship and the Quicken Loans National, a second and a tie for second in his last five starts. He doesn’t have a weakness in his game right now.

3. Brooks Koepka

He has won the last two U.S. Opens and finished tied for 10th and tied for sixth in his last two starts in the British Open. He has plenty of firepower to overcome any obstacle and never has been more confident.

2. Dustin Johnson

The world No. 1 finished third in the U.S. Open in his last start. He won the St. Jude Classic in his previous start before that. He has 10 top-10s in his last 17 majors, including a victory in the 2016 U.S. Open. Every facet of his game is on point.

1. Rickie Fowler

Come Sunday, he no longer will be a part of the conversation about the best player not to have won a major. He has three top-fives in his last five majors, including a runner-up finish in the Masters. He loves links golf and loves playing in the wind. He’s very creative and is one of the best putters in the world. It all adds up to possession of the Claret Jug.