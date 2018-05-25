Tip for Cardinals fans: Wear a Fowler jersey to get on Anthony Rizzo’s good side

Anthony Rizzo is one of the most likable stars in baseball, so it’s understandable that a young fan, even a Cardinals fan, would want his autograph. You take what you can get, and all that. But what does it take to get Rizzo on board with helping out someone who cheers the Cubs’ biggest rival?

Wearing his best friend’s jersey appears to be a good move.

Said he was a Cardinals Fan. Told him I would only sign his ball because he was wearing a @DexterFowler shirt. pic.twitter.com/7AFFQq7mwW — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) May 24, 2018

Rizzo and Dexter Fowler, who played for the Cubs before joining the Cardinals last year, have been having a public bromance for a while now. It was just a few weeks ago that Fowler’s wife, Aliya, announced on social media that she had moved the due date of their second child because Fowler so badly wanted to be able to see Rizzo during a road trip.

“That’s a good friend, that’s a good wife,” Rizzo said at the time. “You know, usually it’s happy wife, happy life, right? So I saw that and was laughing. Dexter and I have a special relationship, so whenever we see each other it’s special.”

So special that if you’re a Cardinals fan hoping you might land an autograph from one of the Cubs’ best players, just know that’s your in: Wear a Fowler jersey.