Arrieta’s hamstring still ailing, scratched from start Sunday

Jake Arrieta may have helped whittle down the decision on who will pitch for the Cubs in the opening games against the Washington Nationals.

Arrieta and Cubs manager Joe Maddon acknowledged Friday that Arrieta’s hamstring still needs time to fully heal, likely pushing him ”more deeply into the rotation’’ for the best of five National League Division Series starting Friday in Washington.

”It’s just primarily to give his leg more rest,’’ Maddon said of Arrieta, whose planned Sunday start has been scratched.

”With Jake pitching as well as he has [in the second half], a healthy Jake pitching could be very large for us. But a leg injury is hard to evaluate until he gets out there.

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) ORG XMIT: MOJR102

”Arm-wise, he’s fine. He’s not 100 percent [overall.] He’s good, but not 100 percent.’’

The Games 1 and 2 starters now appear to come down to Jon Lester and Kyle Hendricks, though no decision will be final until next week.

”The only time I feel [the hamstring] is with max effort on the mound, so it’s good to be off, especially the situation we’re in with the playoffs,’’ said Arrieta, who will throw a simulated game Tuesday or Wednesday.

”It’s nice now to have a few days just to do nothing and get treatment and work with the trainers.

”Whenever they want me to pitch, if it’s game 1 or 2 or three, it doesn’t matter. This is just more precautionary, to allow a little more healing to take place.’’

Arrieta has made two starts since returning from the right hamstring injury he suffered in the third inning of the Sept. 4 game in Pittsburgh. The most recent start on Tuesday was an abbreviated three-inning stint when he gave up three earned runs in three innings in St. Louis and threw 67 pitches.

Lester, who had a good outing Monday allowing one run through six innings in St. Louis, makes his final start Saturday.

Lester also is coming back from time on the disabled list in August with lat tightness and shoulder fatigue. But Hendricks has been the team’s top pitcher since returning from his own time on the disabled list in July with a hand injury.

Maddon stressed the rotation decisions won’t rest solely on recent performances.

”You’ll consider who’s throwing the best and also who’s capable of coming back if it goes to games 4 and 5. And you look at who you’re playing [against with matchups,],’’ he said.

”They’re really a difficult group to plot against because they’re very balanced,’’ he added of the Nationals. ”They’re formidable and I’m looking forward to the challenge.’’

Both John Lackey and Jose Quintana will figure into the mix, with Quintana proclaiming himself ready despite a rough fifth inning Friday when the Cincinnati Reds scored four runs.

”They got a couple ground balls through, and that happens,’’ said Quintana, who avoided a loss when Ian Happ hit a three-run homer in the eighth for a 5-4 Cubs victory.

”I feel ready. The regular season is over now and my mind is on the playoffs for the first time. I’m excited.

”I don’t know how the rotation will go, but I’ll give the best performance I can.’’

Quintana has no playoff experience, but he has big game experience, having pitched for his native Colombia against the U.S. in the World Baseball Classic in March.

”I think that game against the U.S. was like a playoff game,’’ said Quintana, whose team lost 3-2 in extra innings. ”I’m excited to get this opportunity.’’