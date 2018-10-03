As he heals, Leonard Floyd’s eyes getting big: ’I can’t wait to join the party’

An early bye week generally isn’t the best timing in the NFL, but Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd is truly looking forward to it.

“Yeah, these two weeks definitely are going to help me out a lot — help me get my hand all the way back to 100 percent,” Floyd said after the Bears 48-10 victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday. “I can’t wait to join the party.”

Floyd, the former first-round draft pick, hasn’t been invisible as the Bears’ defense has mushroomed into a dominating force behind Khalil Mack. But he hasn’t been Leonard Floyd, either — clearly hampered by the broken hand he suffered in the preseason that required a club and then a small brace to allow him to play in the Bears’ first four games.

Floyd had a pass break-up with a tipped pass and a quarterback hit against the Buccaneers. He had a tackle-for-loss against the Packers and a fumble recovery and pass break-up against the Seahawks. But as the bookend outside linebacker opposite Mack, he has none of the Bears’ 18 sacks.

Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd has played the first four games of the season with a broken right hand. He does not have a sack, but has still been effective in both run and pass defense for the Bears' fourth-ranked defense. | Joe Robbins/Getty Images

And for now, that’s OK. Floyd still is making an impact on the Bears’ fourth-ranked defense.

“We’ve loved the way he’s played against the run,” outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley said. “He’s been outstanding in pass coverage like he always is. His execution of our rush games has been really good. [Against the Buccaneers], you’ll see on the tape there were three or four instances of [that].

“But when you don’t have the full use of your hand — he’s got that club off … but it wasn’t that long ago he was in surgery [Aug. 19]. I think once he gets the full strength of his hand back, that’s going to help him in one-on-one pass-rush situations. But we’ve been very pleased with his play.”

While Floyd is hopeful his hand will be healed by the time the Bears face the Dolphins on Oct. 14 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Staley said, “it’s still going to be some time. It’s going to be a week-to-week thing.”

Floyd could flourish as a complementary piece. Just six months ago, he was the biggest hope for the Bears to develop a consistent pass rusher and impact defensive player. His 11.5 sacks in 22 games over his first two seasons were an indication he could possibly get there. After Bears general manager Ryan Pace drafted Roquan Smith with the eighth overall pick and traded for Mack, some of the pressure is off Floyd, but the potential for impact, difference-making plays is still there.

In fact, it likely is greater than ever in this defense, especially considering how the chain-reaction of Mack’s impact has created unsung playmakers — rookie Bilal Nichols, nickelback Bryce Callahan, cornerback Sherrick McManis among them. If the Mack Effect can do that for them, there’s no telling what it can do for Leonard Floyd at full strength.

There’s no doubt Floyd has been inhibited by the club and cast on his hand. When you see how Mack and Akiem Hicks use their hands to ignite their pass rush, it’s easy to see how important the full and free use of your hands is to a player such as Floyd.

After four weeks, he’s almost there. Now he gets a free week to get back to full strength. He’s looking forward to that eventuality and “join the party,” but true to his nature he still doesn’t want to rush it.

“I just take it one game at a time,” Floyd said. “As a rookie I learned it’s a marathon, not a sprint.”