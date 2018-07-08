Avisail Garcia exits White Sox game with hamstring tightness

HOUSTON — White Sox right fielder Avisail Garcia exited the team’s game against the Astros Sunday with tightness in his right hamstring and is day-to-day.

Garcia, who suffered a Grade 2 tear of the same hamstring in late April, has been the Sox’ best hitter since coming off the disabled list. He was batting .390 with six homers and 10 RBI in his last 10 games.

Garcia has been playing through tightness in both hamstrings during the 10-game road trip which comes to an end today. He has had the left hamstring wrapped and iced after recent games.