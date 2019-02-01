Allen Robinson and Tarik Cohen talk Bears, Kareem Hunt and a Super Bowl drive

ATLANTA — Allen Robinson would be willing to embrace disgraced former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt if the Bears were to sign him.

The Bears receiver said Thursday that Hunt seemed like a “good dude” the few times he’d interacted with him over the past two years. He admitted, though, that he wasn’t clear on the details surrounding Hunt’s release from the Chiefs on Nov. 30, when TMZ aired a video that showed him pushing and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel last year.

“From when I met [him] and everything like that, for us to bring him into our locker room, I think guys would welcome him with open arms,” Robinson said. “He’d be one of us. …

“A guy they’d bring into our locker room would be our brother.”

Bears receiver Allen Robinson is interviewed Friday. | Cindy Ord/Getty Images

If the Bears were to sign Hunt — neither coach Matt Nagy nor general manager Ryan Pace would dismiss the notion last month — it would be with the belief he’d help make a playoff team even better.

Robinson said Friday that he wasn’t over the team’s first-round loss to the Eagles yet — he couldn’t even watch the conference championship games on television.

“We were close,” said Robinson, who caught 55 balls for 754 yards in his first season with the Bears. “We had the talent. That’s what made it so tough.”

Teammate Tarik Cohen said the loss still bothered him, too, and would for a while.

“I won’t be over it until we whoop on somebody next year,” he said.

Both players said it was odd to attend the Super Bowl when after the Bears had valid hopes of playing in the game.

“Being around this atmosphere, just remembering our last game and the feeling we felt that we coulda done better,” Cohen said.

What annoys Robinson is that the Bears beat the Rams, the NFC’s representative in Sunday’s Super Bowl, in December.

“We knew that we had the talent to be competitive and to get to this point,” he said. “To not be here is very tough for us. Like I said before, even how we lost that game, it was tough.”

The good news, he said, is that the Bears have reason for optimism. Both pointed to head coach Nagy, who will be up for the Associated Press Coach of the Year Award at Saturday night’s NFL Honors.

“He’s the most swaggiest coach in the league,” Cohen said.

Robinson said it was “awesome” for Mitch Trubisky to make the Pro Bowl last week. Chemistry with his quarterback improved over their first year together — and Robinson said that tight end Trey Burton, receivers Taylor Gabriel and Anthony Miller and Cohen could say the same.

Now they need to take the offense to a new level.

“I feel like at a certain time we’ve got to create some more explosive plays,” Robinson said. “I think that’s the next step for us. … . I think we have a very good foundation that we’ve established to build upon. That’s what brings so much excitement to this offseason.”

The Bears, he said, are ready to build on a special season.

“Being able to step into something from a certain standpoint, as far as having a young team, having a first-year head coach with us, and everything like that,” he said. “To see everybody put in the work and accomplish what we want to accomplish was definitely awesome for us this year.”