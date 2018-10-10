Bears WR Anthony Miller practices in full for first time since shoulder injury

Anthony Miller’s return from a left shoulder injury figures to come Sunday against the Dolphins. The Bears’ rookie receiver practiced in full for the first time Wednesday since dislocating his shoulder against the Cardinals.

“He’s been positive, he’s been energetic,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said. “He’s been in the classroom learning and learning away.”

In three games, Miller has posted eight receptions on 11 targets for 60 yards and a touchdown. He did not play in the Buccaneers game.

The Bears sent a 2019 second-round pick to the Patriots to draft Miller in the second round this year, and consider him an integral part of Nagy’s offense. When he returns, he figures to wear a harness to keep his shoulder in socket. Nagy said earlier this week that the biggest challenge will be extending his arms high into the air to catch a pass.

Bears receiver Anthony Miller hurt his shoulder against the Cardinals. | Ralph Freso, AP photo

Prince Amukamara, who injured his hamstring in the same Cardinals game, was listed as limited after sitting out each practice during Buccaneers week.

Fellow cornerback Marcus Cooper remained out with his own hamstring issue. Guard Eric Kush, who rotated series with rookie James Daniels in the Bears’ last game, was a new addition to the injury list — he was limited because of a neck problem.

Coming off a bye, the Bears are far healthier than the Dolphins, who listed 14 players on their injury report. Five Dolphins didn’t practice Wednesday: defensive ends Cameron Wake (knee) and Robert Quinn (not injury-related), safety T.J. McDonald (foot), cornerback Bobby McClain (knee) and receiver Danny Amendola (not injury-related).