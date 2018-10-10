Khalil Mack: DE Akiem Hicks’ return Sunday ‘is going to boost morale’ for Bears

Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks throws his pads into the stands after being ejected from Sunday's game. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Akiem Hicks wasn’t the only person relieved he didn’t get suspended for Sunday’s game after making contact with an official against the Buccaneers.

“You’re talking about one of the leaders on this defense,” outside linebacker Khalil Mack said Wednesday. “Just knowing that he’s going to be out there is going to boost morale for sure.”

The Bears’ star defensive end, who’s recorded three sacks in three-and-a-half games, might be the team’s best player this side of Mack.

“It’s great,” inside linebacker Danny Trevathan said. “I need him out there, man … We know he’s a good player and he don’t mean no harm. He just plays the game with extreme emotion and physicality. And if that’s the way a person is I think they should take a look at that and kind of hold back on that.”

Hicks wasn’t made available to reporters in the Bears locker room Wednesday. Coach Matt Nagy said Hicks’ track record probably helped prevent a suspension.

Hicks was fined $33,425, the amount given a first-time offender, for the shove of Mike Carr, the down judge who was trying to separate the defensive end from Bucs guard Ali Marpet in the moments after safety Eddie Jackson’s second-quarter interception.

“We don’t want to lose him,” Nagy said. “So to get the news that he is gonna be playing is great news for us. But I think for all of us we use it as a learning lesson. And for Akiem to understand that, too — he was very apologetic. He knew he made a mistake. And that’s not who he is. I think his track record shows that.”