Bears CB Prince Amukamara ready to face Giants for first time since leaving

It’s been three years since Prince Amukamara last played for the Giants.

Sunday, entrenched as a solid cornerback as one of the Bears’ leaders, the cornerback will face the team that drafted him for the first time.

“It’s been like three years so I wouldn’t say it’s going to be special,” he said. “I really am looking at it as the next game and excited for what we’re trying to accomplish here.”

The goal is to repeat what Amukamara did in 2011, when he was a rookie with the Giants: reach the Super Bowl.

Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara takes a selfie with fans after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions. | Nam Y. Huh/AP photo

“Definitely a year I’m not going to forget,” he said. “And yeah, I was spoiled, I thought every year was going to be like that — and it wasn’t.”

Amuakamara, who has two forced fumbles and two interceptions this season, praised the quarterback that helped get the Giants there. He said Eli Manning, who just a few weeks ago was a candidate to be benched, has been playing well.

“It’s unfortunate, because any time you don’t have a great record it always falls back on the quarterback,” he said. “But I feel like Eli has been playing great. And when you have a good running back and great wide receivers it’s going to be tough to cover them.”