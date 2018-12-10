Bears coach Matt Nagy apologizes for freakout after officials blew whistle

The whistle blew Sunday night, and Matt Nagy lost his mind.

The Bears coach couldn’t believe that officials stopped the play, with 1:45 left in the first half, when the Bears sprinted their punt team off the field and their offense back on it.

He didn’t know it in the moment, but right tackle Bobby Massie knocked down line judge Carl Johnson as he was running on the field, causing Johnson to stop play.

By halftime, Nagy knew he was wrong to have sprinted on the field, screaming. After the game and again Monday, he apologized for freaking out.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy argues a call Sunday. | Nam Y. Huh/AP photo

“[Johnson] got knocked down and then he was trying to recover and he couldn’t,” Nagy said. “He did the right thing by stopping the play.

“At that point in time, that’s such a crucial part of the game. My emotions. … You prep for that time, you prep for that situation. … I talked to those guys. I apologized to them. I told them that they did the right thing and we need to coach that play better so that our guys don’t do that.”