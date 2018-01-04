Oddsmaker: Bears, new coach are in for another rough season

Though the face on the sideline will change for the Bears, the results could be the same according to one oddsmaker. (Getty Images)

It doesn’t matter whom the Bears hire as their next coach, according to one oddsmakers, the team is in for another dismal season.

Of the six teams seeking new head coaches, the Bears are the least likely to turn it around, according to MyTopSportsBook.com.

The Bears are listed with an over/under of 6 wins next season, the lowest total on the board.

RELATED STORIES:

Kyle Long says he’ll miss coach John Fox

Pat Shurmur, Matt Nagy are favorites for Bears’ next coach

In addition, MyTopSportsBook.com gives the new Bears coach 3.5 seasons on the job, tied with the Lions for the shortest tenure.

Take a look at these props and others:

Odds on each teams’ record next season:

-Arizona: 8.5 wins O/U

-Oakland: 7.5 wins O/U

-Indianapolis: 7.5 wins O/U

-Detroit: 7.0 wins O/U

-NY Giants: 6.5 wins O/U

-BEARS: 6.0 wins O/U

Odds on how long the next coach lasts at each spot:

-Oakland: 6.0 seasons

-NY Giants: 5.5 seasons

-Indianapolis: 5.0 seasons

-Arizona: 4.5 seasons

-Detroit: 3.5 seasons

-BEARS: 3.5 seasons

Coaching vacancies

BEARS

Pat Shurmur: 4/1

John DeFilippo: 9/2

Josh McDaniels: 9/2

FIELD: 13/10

Indianapolis Colts

Tom Cable: 9/2

Todd Haley: 5/1

Matt Nagy: 6/1

FIELD: 29/30

Detroit

Teryl Austin: 6/1

Matt Patricia: 7/1

Mike Vrabel: 7/1

FIELD: 11/17

New York Giants

Josh McDaniels: 7/2

Jim Schwartz: 4/1

Matt Patricia: 5/1

FIELD: 29/20

Arizona

Matt Patricia: 5/1

John DeFilippo: 6/1

James Bettcher: 13/2

FIELD: 4/5

Oakland

Jon Gruden: 1/9

FIELD: 9/1