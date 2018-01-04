It doesn’t matter whom the Bears hire as their next coach, according to one oddsmakers, the team is in for another dismal season.
Of the six teams seeking new head coaches, the Bears are the least likely to turn it around, according to MyTopSportsBook.com.
The Bears are listed with an over/under of 6 wins next season, the lowest total on the board.
RELATED STORIES:
Kyle Long says he’ll miss coach John Fox
Pat Shurmur, Matt Nagy are favorites for Bears’ next coach
In addition, MyTopSportsBook.com gives the new Bears coach 3.5 seasons on the job, tied with the Lions for the shortest tenure.
Take a look at these props and others:
Odds on each teams’ record next season:
-Arizona: 8.5 wins O/U
-Oakland: 7.5 wins O/U
-Indianapolis: 7.5 wins O/U
-Detroit: 7.0 wins O/U
-NY Giants: 6.5 wins O/U
-BEARS: 6.0 wins O/U
Odds on how long the next coach lasts at each spot:
-Oakland: 6.0 seasons
-NY Giants: 5.5 seasons
-Indianapolis: 5.0 seasons
-Arizona: 4.5 seasons
-Detroit: 3.5 seasons
-BEARS: 3.5 seasons
Coaching vacancies
BEARS
Pat Shurmur: 4/1
John DeFilippo: 9/2
Josh McDaniels: 9/2
FIELD: 13/10
Indianapolis Colts
Tom Cable: 9/2
Todd Haley: 5/1
Matt Nagy: 6/1
FIELD: 29/30
Detroit
Teryl Austin: 6/1
Matt Patricia: 7/1
Mike Vrabel: 7/1
FIELD: 11/17
New York Giants
Josh McDaniels: 7/2
Jim Schwartz: 4/1
Matt Patricia: 5/1
FIELD: 29/20
Arizona
Matt Patricia: 5/1
John DeFilippo: 6/1
James Bettcher: 13/2
FIELD: 4/5
Oakland
Jon Gruden: 1/9
FIELD: 9/1