Oddsmaker lists Pat Shurmur, Matt Nagy as favorites for Bears’ next coach

At least one oddsmaker lists Pat Shurmur as the favorite to be the Bears next head coach. (Getty Images)

The NFL has always been about gambling, so why would forecasting team’s head-coaching vacancies be any different.

As the Bears and other teams scurry to line up interviews, Bovada has posted odds on the potential candidates.

The line is as sure to change as the Chicago wind, but currently, Vikings OC Pat Shurmer and Chiefs OC Matt Nagy are the 3-1 co-favorites, according to Bovada.

They are followed by Josh McDaniels and John DeFilippo at 6-1; Todd Haley and Frank Reich at 7-1; and, Jim Bob Cooter, Dave Toub and Matt LeFleur all at 9-1.

As was the case with BookMaker’s odds, Jim Harbaugh is nowhere to be found on the Bears’ props. He is listed, though, as 4-1 with the Colts and 10-1 with the Lions.

Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is the even-money favorite for the Lions’ vacancy. And, Peyton Manning is 100-1 to coach the Colts.