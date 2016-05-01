Bears cut guard Matt Slauson

The writing was on the wall, probably, when the Bears signed two veteran interior linemen and then drafted guard Cody Whitehair in the second round.

Sunday, it became official: the Bears cut left guard Matt Slauson, one of the leaders of their locker room.

Slauson had started 37 games since — 33 at left guard and four at center — with the Bears. He first joined the Bears in 2013 and was re-signed to a multi-year deal the next season. He had two years left on a four-year, $12.8 million contract.

Safety Antrel Rolle was also cut Sunday.

“We thank Matt and Antrel for the dedication and leadership they brought to our organization,” Bears GM Ryan Pace said in a statement. “Both men did everything we asked of them. Part of growing as a team is making difficult decisions like the ones we made today.

“We never take them lightly, given the respect we have for everyone who has put on a Bears uniform. We wish each of them the very best as they move forward.”

The Bears signed center/guard Manny Ramirez and guard Ted Larsen in March.

About the offensive line this week, both Pace and coach John Fox stressed the need for competition.

“It’s a fluid process,” Fox said. “Right now I think we’ve helped build competition between our football team.”