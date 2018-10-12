With Dolphins’ Ryan Tannehill questionable, will the Bears face a backup QB?

Four questions as the Bears prepare to play the Dolphins for the only the 13th time in franchise history:

Which quarterback will the Bears chase Sunday?

After not being listed on the Dolphins injury report all week, starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill was limited in practice Friday — and listed as questionable for Sunday’s game — because of a problem with his throwing shoulder.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase didn’t address Tannehill in his comments to local reporters earlier Friday. It remains to be seen how serious the malady is for the quarterback, who has posted a ghastly passer rating of 53.9 over his past two games, or whether the Dolphins are being cautious. A whopping 10 Dolphins are questionable for Sunday, including tackle Laremy Tunsil, who was officially taken out of concussion protocol Friday. Defensive end Cameron Wake is doubtful.

Earlier in the week, Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack praised Tannehill’s athleticism, saying he “makes a lot of plays for that offense.”

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill fumbles against the Jets last month. | Julio Cortez/AP photo

If Tannehill can’t go, Brock Osweiler, who went 0-4 as the Broncos starter last year, would get the nod.

What do Matt Nagy and Gase have in common?

When Gase took over as head coach and play-caller three years ago, he had to find ways to divide his time. That crunch was one reason he hired old friend Dowell Loggains, the former Bears offensive coordinator, in the offseason.

Nagy can sympathize.

“I’m going through it right now,” he said. “The days are a little bit longer than it would be in a normal year, but first year, that comes with the territory.”

Nagy and his staff used the bye week to make tweaks to practice, and to try to streamline his week.

“Going through it the first time as a head coach in this position, you want to make sure that all your I’s are dotted, your T’s are crossed and you’re doing everything, you’re covering everything,” he said. “And you’ve gotta make sure that if you’re doing that, that’s OK — but don’t overdo it.”

Halftime hot tip

The Bears will wear orange jerseys Sunday for the first time since 2011. Dating back to 1933, the Bears are 18-7 when they wear orange.

Is Jakeem Grant the NFL’s best return man?

For Chris Tabor, return season starts next week. When the weather turns cold and the wind picks up around the league, he figures, touchbacks will drop.

Grant, though, is already there. Only one NFL player has returned more kickoffs than the Dolphins receiver. No one’s done it better. Grant leads the league with 34.4 yards per kick return and ranks second with 17.9 yards per punt return. He’s returned one punt and one kick for touchdowns.

“He’ll bring it out,” the Bears’ special teams coordinator said. “So no matter how deep it is, we’re expecting that ball to come out, because he’s a dynamic player.”

Grant reached 21.58 mph on his 71-yard punt return touchdown last week, the fourth-fastest time for any ballcarrier this year. The Bears coverage team, then, has to be careful to keep him inside and in front of them.

“You want to be able to buy some time for your other guys to get there,” Tabor said.

Was Bilal Nichols a steal in the fifth round?

Nagy was praising general manager Ryan Pace’s skill in adding depth when he mentioned one player by name: Bilal Nichols.

On a per-play basis, few Bears rookies have been more impressive.

The nose tackle has played only 50 snaps — the fewest of any healthy rotation player save dime cornerback Sherrick McManis — yet boasts a sack and a game-changing run stuff against the Cardinals. Nichols credits his improved technique, from staying low to having better hand placement.

“Just continuing to polish up my pass rush,” said Nichols, who, like Nagy, attended Delaware. “You got a lot of studs on this team. It gives me an opportunity to out there and play ball and not worry about anything else.”