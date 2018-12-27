Bears injury update: WR Allen Robinson sits out again with sore ribs

For the second-straight day, receiver Allen Robinson sat out Thursday’s practice with sore ribs.

The Bears could be tempted to sit him Sunday against the Vikings and save him for the playoffs, but Nagy said he’s still in consideration to play. If Robinson said he feels better at the end of the week, and the trainers deem him safe to go, Nagy said he’s prepared to play him.

“If he can help us in any way, let’s go,” Nagy said. “If he can’t, it’s the next guy up.”

Robinson hurt his ribs diving for a 43-yard catch Sunday. He was evaluated in the injury tent and then the locker room, but returned to finish the game.

Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson II fumbles the ball Sunday. | Tony Avelar/AP photo

Safety Eddie Jackson (sprained right foot) and outside linebacker Aaron Lynch (sprained right elbow) didn’t practice Thursday, either — and haven’t at all since suffering their injuries against the Packers. The Bears figure to be conservative with both, hoping to get them ready for the playoffs.

Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson missed practice with an illness, while defensive tackle Bilal Nichols was limited for the second-straight day with a knee injury.

By rule, the Bears don’t list guard Kyle Long, who is still on injured reserve, on their injury report. He could play Sunday after working his way back from a foot injury.