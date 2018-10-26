Bears OLB Khalil Mack and WR Allen Robinson questionable; G Eric Kush out

Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack and receiver Allen Robinson were both limited in Friday’s practice and are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Neither was surprising; the Bears had said they’d put Mack on the same program as last week, when he returned to practice on that Friday.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said the team will take Mack “literally day by day.” He said Mack’s right ankle injury is “very similar” in severity to what it was last week.

Robinson has a groin injury that cost him the last three series against the Patriots. He was limited in two practices last week, and missed a third.

He practiced only once this week.

“We want to make sure we’re smart in how we handle the situation,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said.

Eric Kush’s injury, though, is more of a surprise: the guard, who has been dealing with the effects of a neck stinger for weeks, did not practice Friday and won’t play against the Jets.

That leaves rookie James Daniels, who has been splitting series with the veteran, to play the entire game. Daniels, a 21-year-old from Iowa, was one of the Bears’ two second-round picks.