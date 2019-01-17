Bears’ Matt Nagy named Pro Football Writers of America Coach of the Year

Matt Nagy, who went 12-4 in his first season with the Bears, can add another coaching honor to his growing shelf: Pro Football Writers of America Coach of the Year.

Nagy was named the winner Thursday; last month, an Associated Press panel declared he’d done the best job of any NFL coach.

The NFL will name its Coach of the Year early next month on the night before the Super Bowl.

One reason for Nagy’s success was defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, whom the PFWA named Assistant Coach of the Year. He left the team last week to become head coach of the Broncos.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy celebrates with his team. | David Banks/AP photo

Nagy is the fifth different Bears coach to receive the honor. Jack Pardee was named NFC Coach of the Year in 1976, and Mike Ditka won the same award in both 1985 and 1988. The PFWA separated coaching honors by conference from 1967-76 and 1978-89. Dick Jauron (2001) and Lovie Smith (2005) were both named Coach of the Year, too.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard, who used to work for the Bears, was named Executive of the Year.