Player of the what? Bears QB Mitch Trubisky focused on the ‘process’ not honors

What NFC offensive player of the week honor? What’s that? Who earned it?

Oh, Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky did.

He and coach Matt Nagy couldn’t care less. It’s as if it didn’t happen.

“It wasn’t talked about one time among us with him,” Nagy said Wednesday. “He didn’t bring it up one time to me; I didn’t bring it up one time to him.

Bears QB Mitch Trubisky was named the NFC offensive player of the week after defeating the Lions. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

“We talk about poison the noise. We talk about earmuffs. We talk about horse blinders. Don’t worry about anything; you just keep playing.

“If you played a good game great, now next game. And if you played a bad game, now next game. You just stay straight ahead, and that’s my job and our coaches’ job to keep him focused. And he makes it easy because he doesn’t care.”

In other words, Trubisky’s outstanding performance in the Bears’ 34-22 win against the Lions – which included throwing for a career-best 355 yards and accounting for four touchdowns – only was one game during a long season in which the Bears, as a organization, still have much to prove.

So as Nagy and Trubisky said, it’s back to their process together, even if Trubisky’s big game against the Lions quieted some of his most relentless critics.

“You get recognized; it’s cool,” Trubisky said. “But people talked so bad about me last week, so why should this week be any different? So I got recognized for playing well. I expect to play well; coach Nagy expects (me) to play well.

“I got better from the week before, so I’m embracing that process, just continuously getting better and better.”

At this point, it’s hard to argue that Trubisky isn’t. His performance against the Lions stood out for a variety reasons.

“Just good feet, good eyes and I just played with conviction,” Trubisky said. “I was just in a good [mindset]: just go out there and play confident. My teammates had my back, and it all came down to execution.”

In nine games this season, Trubisky has completed 190 of 290 passes (65.5 percent) for 2,304 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions for a 101.6 passer rating.

Since Week 4, Trubisky’s passer rating of 114.8 is the fifth-best mark in the NFL. Overall, he ranks fourth in ESPN’s total QBR rankings.

Trubisky, in general, looks nothing like the quarterback he was in the first three weeks of the season. He looks confident and poised. And he looks in control and more accurate. But he doesn’t need the outside validation of his own development.

“I’m really not worried about any validation besides what’s in the building,” Trubisky said. “[I’m] just trying to earn the respect of my teammates and coaches, and I think I’ve done that by the way I’ve come and prepared every week and the way I work and how I respect my teammates and coaches.”

If anything, Trubisky’s player-of-the-week honor validates the process that the Bears are currently in, whether it’s his own development in his second season or Nagy’s implementation of his complicated, QB-centric offense.

On a macro level, it’s also some validation for the Bears’ evolution under general manager Ryan Pace, whether it’s drafting Trubisky, Anthony Miller and Tarik Cohen, signing Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel and Trey Burton in free agency or leading his own hiring process, which resulted in Nagy.

Something – everything maybe right now? – is working for the Bears … or so it seems. The Bears are 6-3 and face the Vikings’ fourth-ranked defense for first place in the NFC North at Soldier Field on Sunday night.

The Bears are in this position because of outside linebacker Khalil Mack and outstanding defense but also because of Trubisky’s emergence under Nagy. It’s working. The results, including this one honor, speak for themselves.

“It’s just one week,” Trubisky said. “We’ve got another big week ahead.”