Another flex: Bears-Rams game Dec. 9 changed to night game

The Bears better get used to prime time.

On Wednesday afternoon, the NFL announced that their Dec. 9 home game against the 9-1 Rams, originally scheduled for noon, will instead be played at 7:20 p.m. on “Sunday Night Football.”

It marks the second time is as many weeks that the Bears have had a home game moved from noon to nighttime. In a deal with the NFL, NBC is allowed to pluck an attractive game off the afternoon slate and move it into prime time.

Last week, the league announced that this Sunday’s game against the Vikings would be on “Sunday Night Football.” Counting the season opener in Green Bay, the Bears will appear on “SNF” at least three times this season, tying a franchise record.

Bears coach Matt Nagy talks to quarterback Mitch Trubisky before a game against Jets. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

“Anytime you’re getting flexed, man, you’re in a good situation,” defensive end Akiem Hicks said last week. “Whether it works with your schedule or not, getting flexed is awesome. I think we take a great deal of pride in people wanting to see us on national TV and wanting to see us on national TV and wanting to see us play in those prime time spots. You’re really humbled by it because you’re getting an opportunity other teams aren’t getting.”