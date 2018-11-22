Bears RB Taquan Mizzell on first NFL touchdown: ‘I was gonna win’

DETROIT — Taquan Mizzell was happy when the Bears called his favorite play — and thrilled when they walked to the line and saw the Lions were in man coverage.

“I had in my mind that I might get a chance to score. …” the Bears running back said after Sunday’s 23-16 win. “If they went man, I was gonna win.”

He did. — with a little help from Allen Robinson, who ran a curl route that picked Mizzell’s man for him to run open down the left sideline.. Quarterback Chase Daniel found him down the left sideline for a 10-yard touchdown. The Bears installed the play Wednesday morning, and Mizzell thought, correctly, it would work.

Even with a flag on the ground, Mizzell figured he’d celebrate his first NFL touchdown anyway. It appeared Robinson was going to be called for offensive pass interference for the pick.

Bears running back Taquan Mizzell makes a 10-yard reception for a touchdown during the first half Thursday. | Paul Sancya/AP photo

Then the officials huddled and picked it up. Referee Brad Allen said his crew was ready to call pass interference before “another official who had a different view of the play came in and offered information, and we picked the flag up.”

Appearing in his fourth game this year, Mizzell had two catches for 21 yards and one run for seven.

“He has a good mix of being able to do things in the run game and in the pass game, he’s able to make some plays,” coach Matt Nagy said. “We feel like we have some advantages with him in the pass game and then he’s able to run the ball, too.”