Bears to hire Brad Childress as offensive consultant: report

Bears are expected to hire Brad Childress, according to a report. | Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs announced last week that assistant head coach Brad Childress informed them he planned to retire after working as a football coach for more than 30 years.

But now, it appears Childress has changed his mind.

The Bears are expected to hire Childress as an offensive consultant, according to ESPN.

Childress worked with new Bears coach Matt Nagy in Kansas City from 2013 through 2017.

The addition of Childress bolsters Nagy’s offensive staff, which includes former Oregon coach Mark Helfrich and offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, who is on his second stint with the Bears after being an offensive line coach at the University of Tennessee and Notre Dame for seven years.

Childress, a native of Aurora, Illinois, graduated from Marmion Academy and Eastern Illinois University. He started coaching in 1976 at the University of Illinois. He was a running backs coach for four years before becoming the team’s wide receiver coach. Childress became a quarterback coach for the Indianapolis Colts in 1984.

After one season with the Colts, Childress returned back to coach collegiate football until 1998.

Childress has been employed by four different NFL teams at various positions for the last 19 years. He was the Vikings head coach from 2006 through 2010.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.