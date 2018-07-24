Bears training camp report: Matt Nagy gives his team a break before day off

Mitch Trubisky and the Bears will have a day off from practice Wednesday and resume Thursday at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

BOURBONNAIS — The Sun-Times’ Mark Potash breaks down the Bears’ fifth training camp practice:

Tapering

After two days in pads, coach Matt Nagy “pulled back a little bit” Tuesday, with an abbreviated practice in shorts and shells in pleasant weather at Olivet Nazarene University.

“The benefit for the guys is they get an extra hour of sleep on the front end … it’s a little carrot for them,” Nagy said. “And we take the pads off and it’s more mental. Our guys are going to be gearing up for a day off and then we come back with three good days of pads and I know they’re really excited for that.”

Long ‘feeling great’

Guard Kyle Long participated in Tuesday’s practice after a day off Monday. Long so far has been on an every-other-day routine as he returns from three offseason surgeries.

“I’m feeling great,” Long said. “Today was a great day. Not full pads, it threw in an opportunity to get out there and work on a lot of details and technique and obviously conditioning. The plan in place is a good one and I’m just going day-to-day with it.”

Observations

Because it was a closed practice, by Bears policy, media are not allowed to report details of the practice. Sorry, but them’s the rules.

Defensive end Akiem Hicks sat out for maintenance. “We want to make sure he gets his rest,” Nagy said.

Up next

The Bears are off Wednesday and resume practice at 8:15 a.m. Thursday at Olivet Nazarene.

