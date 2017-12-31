Bears will have eighth pick in NFL draft

MINNEAPOLIS — The Bears will pick eighth in the NFL draft after Sunday’s 23-10 season-ending loss to the Vikings.

By finishing 5-11, the Bears were tied with three teams — the Broncos, Jets and Buccaneers. Their strength of schedule was higher than the other three, though, so they lost the tiebreaker.

The 49ers’ surge — they won their last five games — pushed them past the Bears.

The last time the Bears drafted No. 8 overall, they picked wide receiver David Terrell in 2005.

Bears GM Ryan Pace will have the No. 8 overall pick. (AP)

In three drafts, general manager Ryan Pace has picked second, seventh and ninth.