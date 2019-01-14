Bears won’t rule out signing former Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt

The Bears aren’t openly pursing Kareem Hunt. But they’re not ruling it out, either.

Both coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace had the opportunity Monday to rule out signing the troubled former Chiefs running back, but neither did.

“Obviously there’s a lot of things off the field that he’s got to take care of,” Pace said.

Hunt, who played one year under Nagy, was released by the Chiefs last month after video showed him pushing and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel last year.

Former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt played for Bears coach Matt Nagy last year. | AP photo

Nagy said he spoke with Hunt on the phone last week — but not about football.

“We had a good conversation,” Nagy said. “Here’s a kid that I spent a year coaching on offense. It’s a tough situation. I wanted to see — making sure that he’s OK but understanding, too, the situation that happened is unfortunate for everybody. He knows that. The only thing I cared about when I talked to him was literally his personal life, how he’s doing. It was a good conversation. He sounded good. But that’s it.

“The other stuff, that’s not where it’s at. There’s more to it than the football, so we talked strictly on that.”

Nagy said he had a “really good experience” with Hunt in Kansas City.

“As far as the person, with me and coaching him and all that stuff, there were no issues at all,” he said. “He was a really, really good kid. He came to work every day. He wasn’t late to meetings, any of that. So it was obviously a surprise. It’s an unfortunate situation for everybody. We all understand it. It’s a learning lesson for everybody. That’s the biggest thing is making sure that he understood that when I talked to him. But I also understand there’s other parties involved, and so does he.

“That’s life, and you want to make sure you handle it the right way.”