Adam L. Jahns: Analyzing the Bears’ first half, predicting the second

While the Bears on a bye Sunday, Adam L. Jahns analyzes the first half of the season and predicts their chances for the second:

The Bears first half was:

Encouraging. The Bears have made strides under general manager Ryan Pace and coach John Fox, particularly on defense. As promised, Pace and Fox have turned around a unit that set records for ineptitude before they arrived. After eight weeks, the defense ranked eighth in total defense, seventh in sacks and 10th against the pass. Mitch Trubisky’s arrival and development also provides hope, but more on him later.

Reason for second-half optimism:

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky. (AP)

Trubisky. The Bears protected Trubisky with their running game and stellar defense in his first four starts. Trubisky attempted 80 passes in four games; Mike Glennon threw 140 in his four. The Bears should allow Trubisky do more as the season progresses, and he should flash his franchise-changing potential more and more each week.

Reason for second-half pessimism:

Let’s say their first four games. A 3-5 record isn’t awful, considering how low expectations were the Bears went 3-13 last season, but it arguably could have been better. There is a big difference between 3-5 and 4-4. The Bears survived their first half schedule — the NFL’s toughest — despite Glennon’s turnover-filled play. Things get easier in the final eight weeks, especially with the Browns and 49ers on the docket. But making the playoffs still will be difficult after their 1-3 start under Glennon.

Mitch Trubisky will be …

More productive in the second half because his coaches, namely Fox, will allow him to be. Fox’s emphasis on the running game will remain, but there will be more balance. Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains’ play-calls for Trubisky should expand. Questions remain at tight end and receiver, but Dontrelle Inman’s experience should help.

Biggest need for improvement in the second half:

The Bears need their young players on offense to develop alongside Trubisky. If he makes big strides, he needs receivers Tanner Gentry and Tre McBride, running back Tarik Cohen and tight end Adam Shaheen to do the same. Victories will depend on it.

Will the Bears have a player voted into the Pro Bowl? Who?

Here is a bold prediction: the Bears will have three or four, though one or two will be replacements. Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (seven sacks) is a lock. He’s playing at an All-Pro level. Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, safety Eddie Jackson and cornerback Kyle Fuller should also continue to play themselves into the Pro Bowl conversation.

Bears record:

8-8. Getting back to .500 — and respectability — starts with winnable home games against the Aaron Rodgers-less Packers, Lions, 49ers and Browns.